All apartments in Westchase
Find more places like 11639 CROWNED SPARROW LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westchase, FL
/
11639 CROWNED SPARROW LANE
Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:15 AM

11639 CROWNED SPARROW LANE

11639 Crowned Sparrow Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westchase
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11639 Crowned Sparrow Lane, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This model perfect Townhome is located in the gated community of Westlake. This luxurious End Unit features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths plus a large bonus room. The gourmet updated kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets, gorgeous quartz countertops, designer backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, wine refrigerator and a huge walk in pantry. The open concept floor plan with spacious living and dining areas are perfect for entertaining. Throughout the home there are electric designer window shades. There are large sliding glass doors off the dining area, that lead to a covered/screened in Lanai, overlooking a large pond. Upstairs you will find the spacious master bedroom and bathroom with an upgraded frameless glass shower and quartz dual sink counters. As well as two more bedrooms, all with large walk-in closets and the large Bonus room. West Lake Townhomes is a beautiful GATED community with a swimming pool & zoned for excellent public schools! Located just minutes from shopping, restaurants, Tampa International Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11639 CROWNED SPARROW LANE have any available units?
11639 CROWNED SPARROW LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 11639 CROWNED SPARROW LANE have?
Some of 11639 CROWNED SPARROW LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11639 CROWNED SPARROW LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11639 CROWNED SPARROW LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11639 CROWNED SPARROW LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11639 CROWNED SPARROW LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 11639 CROWNED SPARROW LANE offer parking?
Yes, 11639 CROWNED SPARROW LANE offers parking.
Does 11639 CROWNED SPARROW LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11639 CROWNED SPARROW LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11639 CROWNED SPARROW LANE have a pool?
Yes, 11639 CROWNED SPARROW LANE has a pool.
Does 11639 CROWNED SPARROW LANE have accessible units?
No, 11639 CROWNED SPARROW LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11639 CROWNED SPARROW LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11639 CROWNED SPARROW LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11639 CROWNED SPARROW LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11639 CROWNED SPARROW LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr
Westchase, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Westchase 1 BedroomsWestchase 2 Bedrooms
Westchase Apartments with BalconyWestchase Apartments with Garage
Westchase Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FL
Zephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg