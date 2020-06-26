All apartments in Westchase
11235 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE

11235 Windsor Place Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11235 Windsor Place Circle, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Amazing, well maintained renovated town home located in Westchase! This home features an open floor plan with beautiful wood looking plank tile thru out. Foyer entrance into the living area which has over sized sliders out to the screen enclosed lanai overlooking green space, half bath with pedestal sink and breakfast bar into the eat in kitchen with quartz counters, under-mount sink, stainless appliances, planter shelving! The bedrooms, full baths and laundry are located on the second floor. The spacious master is located in the back of the town home with walk in closet and vaulted ceilings. The master bath is a dream with beautiful cabinet, counter and walk in glass enclosed tiled shower! Laundry closet located in the hall along with guest bath. Convenient shelving in the one car garage with the community pool nearby. This is a non smoking residence and the owner will consider one small dog (under 20 pounds per the HOA), no cats please! Trash and lawn service is included in the rent. This town home is centrally located to all of Westchase amenities, such as, community pool, library, parks, nature trails, Citrus Park Mall, an assortment of local restaurants and shops!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11235 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE have any available units?
11235 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 11235 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE have?
Some of 11235 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11235 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
11235 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11235 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11235 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 11235 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 11235 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 11235 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11235 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11235 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 11235 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 11235 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 11235 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 11235 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11235 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11235 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11235 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

