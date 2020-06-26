11235 WINDSOR PLACE CIRCLE

Amenities

Amazing, well maintained renovated town home located in Westchase! This home features an open floor plan with beautiful wood looking plank tile thru out. Foyer entrance into the living area which has over sized sliders out to the screen enclosed lanai overlooking green space, half bath with pedestal sink and breakfast bar into the eat in kitchen with quartz counters, under-mount sink, stainless appliances, planter shelving! The bedrooms, full baths and laundry are located on the second floor. The spacious master is located in the back of the town home with walk in closet and vaulted ceilings. The master bath is a dream with beautiful cabinet, counter and walk in glass enclosed tiled shower! Laundry closet located in the hall along with guest bath. Convenient shelving in the one car garage with the community pool nearby. This is a non smoking residence and the owner will consider one small dog (under 20 pounds per the HOA), no cats please! Trash and lawn service is included in the rent. This town home is centrally located to all of Westchase amenities, such as, community pool, library, parks, nature trails, Citrus Park Mall, an assortment of local restaurants and shops!