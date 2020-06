10559 GREENCREST DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage guest suite tennis court

EXECUTIVE WATERFRONT POOL HOME in Westchase! EXCEPTIONAL LUXURY & a rare for rent opportunity, boasting 3,000 sq.ft w/ MAGNIFICENT WATERVIEWS- located in the HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER 24-hr MAN-GUARD GATED GREENS. This exquisite home offers 4 BR, OFFICE, 3 baths, 3 Car + a HUGE ADDED FLORIDA ROOM/GUEST SUITE. As you enter this FULLY RENOVATED home, you are greeted by the IMMACULATE WATERVIEWS, SALTWATER POOL & open floor concept that's spacious. BRAND NEW wood-look PORCELAIN TILE throughout & FRESHLY PAINTED interior & garage floor. The kitchen- a chef’s delight, w/ 42” WOOD cabinets for ample storage, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BRAND NEW STAINLESS-STEEL APPLIANCES, DOUBLE OVEN & BUILT-IN MICROWAVE, LARGE CENTER ISLD w/ BUILT-IN GAS COOK TOP & a "Hidden" WALK-IN PANTRY. The family rm features CUSTOM-BUILT WOOD ENTERTAINMENT CTR, accented w/ glass doors, wine racks & plenty of space for a large TV. A spacious master BR w/ his & her WALK-IN CLOSET, en-suite gorgeous & HUGE MASTER BATH w/ DOUBLE vanities, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, JETTED TUB, separate custom shower & PLANTATION SHUTTERS! The spacious formal, dining, family & master BR overlook WATERVIEWS. PRIME LOCATION! A-rated schools (Westchase Elementary), West Park Village’s upscale shopping, restaurants etc. Westchase is one of Tampa’s premier communities w/ access to 18 Hole Golf course, 2 Olympic POOLS, TENNIS CTS & parks. Only 15 min to TIA Airport, 20 min to Downtown & Beaches. LAWN & POOL SERVICE INCLUDED.