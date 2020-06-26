10411 Applecross Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Located in one of Tampa's MOST DESIREABLE communities, this WESTCHASE beauty is surrounded by great schools, shopping, dining and an abundance of entertainment. This large 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home is in a GATED section, tucked away from the hustle and bustle on a quiet cul de sac, backed by conservation. Wood and porcelain tile floors, high ceilings, open floor plan, custom closet built-ins, crown molding, French doors, and plantation shutters. The Chef's kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, sink and breakfast bar, pantry closet, wood cabinetry and breakfast nook. The master suite is offers oversized windows looking out onto the private conservation area, walk-in closets, and an en-suite bath with garden tub, glass enclosed shower, dual vanity sinks and lavatory. The Westchase boasts 100's of acres of preserved land, the Westchase Golf Club, parks, playgrounds, picnic pavilions, nature trails, soccer field, sand volleyball court and 2 Swim and Tennis Centers. A REAL MUST SEE! To view this gorgeous find, please call Gary Simon at 813-767-4959 today!