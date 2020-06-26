All apartments in Westchase
10411 Applecross Lane

Location

10411 Applecross Lane, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Located in one of Tampa's MOST DESIREABLE communities, this WESTCHASE beauty is surrounded by great schools, shopping, dining and an abundance of entertainment. This large 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home is in a GATED section, tucked away from the hustle and bustle on a quiet cul de sac, backed by conservation. Wood and porcelain tile floors, high ceilings, open floor plan, custom closet built-ins, crown molding, French doors, and plantation shutters. The Chef's kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, sink and breakfast bar, pantry closet, wood cabinetry and breakfast nook. The master suite is offers oversized windows looking out onto the private conservation area, walk-in closets, and an en-suite bath with garden tub, glass enclosed shower, dual vanity sinks and lavatory. The Westchase boasts 100's of acres of preserved land, the Westchase Golf Club, parks, playgrounds, picnic pavilions, nature trails, soccer field, sand volleyball court and 2 Swim and Tennis Centers. A REAL MUST SEE! To view this gorgeous find, please call Gary Simon at 813-767-4959 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10411 Applecross Lane have any available units?
10411 Applecross Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 10411 Applecross Lane have?
Some of 10411 Applecross Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10411 Applecross Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10411 Applecross Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10411 Applecross Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10411 Applecross Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10411 Applecross Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10411 Applecross Lane offers parking.
Does 10411 Applecross Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10411 Applecross Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10411 Applecross Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10411 Applecross Lane has a pool.
Does 10411 Applecross Lane have accessible units?
No, 10411 Applecross Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10411 Applecross Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10411 Applecross Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 10411 Applecross Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10411 Applecross Lane has units with air conditioning.

