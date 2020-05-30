All apartments in Westchase
10409 GREENMONT DRIVE
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:12 PM

10409 GREENMONT DRIVE

10409 Greenmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10409 Greenmont Drive, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning executive home in the GATED Greens of Westchase! Over 3000 square feet of home leaves room for everyone! 3 bedrooms downstairs and 1 bedroom and full bath upstairs. French doors lead to the dedicated home office. Flex space between secondary bedrooms is perfect for desks or gaming or play area! Fully remodeled master bath is light and bright and leads to custom built closet. Kitchen was also remodeled and features stainless steel appliances. Family room is off the kitchen. Separate formal living and dining spaces too! Huge screened lanai overlooks conservation. Lawn maintenance and pest control include.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10409 GREENMONT DRIVE have any available units?
10409 GREENMONT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 10409 GREENMONT DRIVE have?
Some of 10409 GREENMONT DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10409 GREENMONT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10409 GREENMONT DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10409 GREENMONT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10409 GREENMONT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 10409 GREENMONT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10409 GREENMONT DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 10409 GREENMONT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10409 GREENMONT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10409 GREENMONT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10409 GREENMONT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10409 GREENMONT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10409 GREENMONT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10409 GREENMONT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10409 GREENMONT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10409 GREENMONT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10409 GREENMONT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
