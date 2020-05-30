10409 GREENMONT DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning executive home in the GATED Greens of Westchase! Over 3000 square feet of home leaves room for everyone! 3 bedrooms downstairs and 1 bedroom and full bath upstairs. French doors lead to the dedicated home office. Flex space between secondary bedrooms is perfect for desks or gaming or play area! Fully remodeled master bath is light and bright and leads to custom built closet. Kitchen was also remodeled and features stainless steel appliances. Family room is off the kitchen. Separate formal living and dining spaces too! Huge screened lanai overlooks conservation. Lawn maintenance and pest control include.