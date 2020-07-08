All apartments in Westchase
Find more places like 10408 WHITE LAKE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westchase, FL
/
10408 WHITE LAKE COURT
Last updated May 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

10408 WHITE LAKE COURT

10408 White Lake Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westchase
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

10408 White Lake Court, Westchase, FL 33626

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
coffee bar
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Love West Chase? Us Too! 2BR, 2BA First floor unit in great condition. Beautiful wood floors, up to date appliances, Reserved Covered Parking near door. Very light and bright condo with 1140 square feet. Community is Gated, with 2 pools, fitness center, jogging or walking track around the lake, tennis and basketball courts, playground and car wash. Short distance to center of West Chase (walk or bike or car). Also close to Citrus Park Mall and many restaurants, shopping, coffee shops and more. Available now ..Sorry but No Pets or Smoking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10408 WHITE LAKE COURT have any available units?
10408 WHITE LAKE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 10408 WHITE LAKE COURT have?
Some of 10408 WHITE LAKE COURT's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10408 WHITE LAKE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10408 WHITE LAKE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10408 WHITE LAKE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10408 WHITE LAKE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westchase.
Does 10408 WHITE LAKE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 10408 WHITE LAKE COURT offers parking.
Does 10408 WHITE LAKE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10408 WHITE LAKE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10408 WHITE LAKE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 10408 WHITE LAKE COURT has a pool.
Does 10408 WHITE LAKE COURT have accessible units?
No, 10408 WHITE LAKE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10408 WHITE LAKE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10408 WHITE LAKE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10408 WHITE LAKE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10408 WHITE LAKE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr
Westchase, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Westchase 1 BedroomsWestchase 2 Bedrooms
Westchase Apartments with GaragesWestchase Apartments with Gyms
Westchase Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FL
Gulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLCortez, FLGibsonton, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg