10203 WOODFORD BRIDGE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

4 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage rental in the heart of Westchase. Open Plan living area with spacious Kitchen and Living areas on first level.. large master bedroom is located downstairs .Master bath, features dual vanities, garden tub and separate shower. 3 further bedrooms are upstairs. Extra large screened lanai is ideal for entertaining the guests. Walking distance to Westpark Village, Westchase Elementary, Baybridge Park, community pool and local restaurants. Easy access to Tampa International Airport and the beaches. Westchase offers 2 community pools, tennis courts, parks and beautiful tree lined sidewalks to enjoy your morning run or walk. 1 Small pet only.