Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

10203 WOODFORD BRIDGE STREET

Location

10203 Woodford Bridge Street, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
4 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage rental in the heart of Westchase. Open Plan living area with spacious Kitchen and Living areas on first level.. large master bedroom is located downstairs .Master bath, features dual vanities, garden tub and separate shower. 3 further bedrooms are upstairs. Extra large screened lanai is ideal for entertaining the guests. Walking distance to Westpark Village, Westchase Elementary, Baybridge Park, community pool and local restaurants. Easy access to Tampa International Airport and the beaches. Westchase offers 2 community pools, tennis courts, parks and beautiful tree lined sidewalks to enjoy your morning run or walk. 1 Small pet only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10203 WOODFORD BRIDGE STREET have any available units?
10203 WOODFORD BRIDGE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 10203 WOODFORD BRIDGE STREET have?
Some of 10203 WOODFORD BRIDGE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10203 WOODFORD BRIDGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
10203 WOODFORD BRIDGE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10203 WOODFORD BRIDGE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 10203 WOODFORD BRIDGE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 10203 WOODFORD BRIDGE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 10203 WOODFORD BRIDGE STREET offers parking.
Does 10203 WOODFORD BRIDGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10203 WOODFORD BRIDGE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10203 WOODFORD BRIDGE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 10203 WOODFORD BRIDGE STREET has a pool.
Does 10203 WOODFORD BRIDGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 10203 WOODFORD BRIDGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 10203 WOODFORD BRIDGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10203 WOODFORD BRIDGE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 10203 WOODFORD BRIDGE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 10203 WOODFORD BRIDGE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
