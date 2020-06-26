10016 10016 Brompton Dr, Tampa,

Amenities
Great location!!
Beautiful Westchase area of Tampa Fl !!! Convenient to everything!
There is a quaint Village attached to the development with restaurants, pubs, and other necessities, all walking distance & its a Safe, friendly neighborhood!
This spacious Townhouse has 3 levels, youll have your own garage too.!
The townhouse complex has a gorgeous pool, a fitness center & a business center all available for your use.
The unit is Fully furnished and equipped with dishes, cookware, linens etc etc
and a Laundry in the unit for your convenience.
Everything you need is here! ...Just bring your clothes & toiletries! =)
EZ access to highways, airport and ez ride to downtown Tampa & all it has to offer too!
Unit available until Dec. 31st. (possibly longer).
Thanks for looking!