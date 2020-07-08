10009 BENTLEY WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Westchase 2-story townhome completely updated and high-end finishings, 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2 and 1/2 bath, neutral colors, granite countertops, updated 1/2 bath , new appliances, wood floors downstairs and carpet upstairs, tile in wet areas, new A/C, newceiling fans, detached two car garage, screened center court yard, walking distance to shops and restaurants right around the corner, 15 minutes to Tampa International Airport and malls. Many community ammenities in Westchase. Great location and highlysought after townhouses. Call LA. Washer and Dryer not included in Rent. 1st & Security & Key/Remote Deposit. Small Pets under 15 lbs OK. Water/Sewer/Utilities not included. Available 8/15/2019 for occupancy.