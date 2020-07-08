10009 BENTLEY WAY

Amenities
Westchase 2-story townhome completely updated and high-end finishings, 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2 and 1/2 bath, neutral colors, granite countertops, updated 1/2 bath , new appliances, wood floors downstairs and carpet upstairs, tile in wet areas, new A/C, newceiling fans, detached two car garage, screened center court yard, walking distance to shops and restaurants right around the corner, 15 minutes to Tampa International Airport and malls. Many community ammenities in Westchase. Great location and highlysought after townhouses. Call LA. Washer and Dryer not included in Rent. 1st & Security & Key/Remote Deposit. Small Pets under 15 lbs OK. Water/Sewer/Utilities not included. Available 8/15/2019 for occupancy.