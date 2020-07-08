All apartments in Westchase
Home
/
Westchase, FL
/
10009 BENTLEY WAY
Last updated July 8 2019 at 9:43 PM

10009 BENTLEY WAY

10009 Bentley Way · No Longer Available
Location

10009 Bentley Way, Westchase, FL 33626
Westchase

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Westchase 2-story townhome completely updated and high-end finishings, 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2 and 1/2 bath, neutral colors, granite countertops, updated 1/2 bath , new appliances, wood floors downstairs and carpet upstairs, tile in wet areas, new A/C, newceiling fans, detached two car garage, screened center court yard, walking distance to shops and restaurants right around the corner, 15 minutes to Tampa International Airport and malls. Many community ammenities in Westchase. Great location and highlysought after townhouses. Call LA. Washer and Dryer not included in Rent. 1st & Security & Key/Remote Deposit. Small Pets under 15 lbs OK. Water/Sewer/Utilities not included. Available 8/15/2019 for occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10009 BENTLEY WAY have any available units?
10009 BENTLEY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westchase, FL.
What amenities does 10009 BENTLEY WAY have?
Some of 10009 BENTLEY WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10009 BENTLEY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
10009 BENTLEY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10009 BENTLEY WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 10009 BENTLEY WAY is pet friendly.
Does 10009 BENTLEY WAY offer parking?
Yes, 10009 BENTLEY WAY offers parking.
Does 10009 BENTLEY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10009 BENTLEY WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10009 BENTLEY WAY have a pool?
No, 10009 BENTLEY WAY does not have a pool.
Does 10009 BENTLEY WAY have accessible units?
No, 10009 BENTLEY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 10009 BENTLEY WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10009 BENTLEY WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 10009 BENTLEY WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10009 BENTLEY WAY has units with air conditioning.
