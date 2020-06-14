Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:44 AM

169 Apartments for rent in West Miami, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to West Miami renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
West Miami
18 Units Available
Club Prado
950 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,741
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,838
1370 sqft
Club Prado offers luxury living in West Miami. Enjoy amenities that include a pool, spa and sundeck with private cabanas. Units feature gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Miami
1 Unit Available
1801 Ludlam Rd
1801 Southwest 67th Avenue, West Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
BRAND NEW BUILDING IN WEST CORAL GABLES AREA!! OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN FOR INFORMATION 7863044981 AMENITIES INCLUDE: Stylish 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments Resort-Style Swimming Pool World-Class Fitness

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Miami
3 Units Available
2211 Ludlam Rd
2211 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,290
1 Bedroom
$1,545
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful building with amazing amenities!! Low move in costs!! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! Call or text julian 305-399-4435 for more information! New building - starting at $99 deposit with approved credit, you don't

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Miami
3 Units Available
6240 SW 8th St
6240 Southwest 8th Street, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,290
1 Bedroom
$1,460
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
BEAUTIFUL BUILDING WITH AMAZING AMENITIES!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS!! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! CALL OR TEXT JULIAN 305-399-4435 FOR MORE INFORMATION! NEW BUILDING - STARTING AT $500 DEPOSIT WITH APPROVED CREDIT, YOU DON'T
Results within 1 mile of West Miami
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
West Miami
71 Units Available
Soleste Twenty2
2201 Ludlam Road, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,530
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,729
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
933 sqft
Soleste TWENTY2 is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6700 Northwest 7th Street
6700 Northwest 7th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,699
775 sqft
LUXURY APARTMENT LIVING Expand Your Definition of a Luxury Apartment Luxury Apartment Apartments for rent Miami What if you could live in our remarkable luxury apartment community and enjoy the diverse and distinctive amenities of condo living? What

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coral Terrace
2 Units Available
1900 Ludlam Rd
1900 Southwest 67th Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
BRAND NEW BUILDING IN WEST CORAL GABLES AREA!! OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE!! LOW MOVE IN COSTS! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN FOR INFORMATION 7863044981 AMENITIES INCLUDE: Stylish 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments Resort-Style Swimming Pool World-Class Fitness

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
2138 Ludlam Rd
2138 Southwest 67th Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
Studio
$1,349
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $99 DEPOSIT BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT HABLAMOS ESPANOL! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981 PERFECT LOCATION!!! CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Flagami
1 Unit Available
6500 SW 7 St
6500 Southwest 7th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
775 sqft
4 Rent, Brand New Lux Rentals Starting $1,695 - Property Id: 166383 Once you make Apartments at Blue Lagoon in Miami your home, regardless of the luxury apartment style you select as your home, you'll enjoy unlimited access to the amenities, at

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Flagami
1 Unit Available
7066 Sw 4th St
7066 Southwest 4th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$600
175 sqft
Single room for rent inside a gym warehouse studio in Miami Westchester area. Ideal for college student or divorced single male. Rooms are part of a private boxing gym, therefore must be employed full time day shifts.
Results within 5 miles of West Miami
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
52 Units Available
The Flats at City Place
3555 NW 83 Ave, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,500
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1144 sqft
A stunning community near it all. These luxury apartments feature energy-efficient appliances and windows, USB ports throughout and a fiber optic network. A resort-like community with a pool and sundeck available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
Flagami
1 Unit Available
Miami Riverfront Residences
2601 NW 16 St Rd, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,670
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Riverfront living on the Miami River. Spacious units with oversized master bedrooms, ceramic tile and many interior upgrades. Off the Dolphin Expressway near Miami International Airport.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 07:13am
$
Golden Pines
10 Units Available
The Mile Coral Gables
3622 Coral Way, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,765
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1133 sqft
Luxury apartment living that feels like a boutique hotel. On-site plunge pool, fitness studio and game room. Apartments feature white quartz kitchen countertops and designer kitchen cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
$
Glenvar Heights
42 Units Available
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,782
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,294
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,497
2140 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
$
Fontainbleau East
32 Units Available
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,447
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1071 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
$
15 Units Available
Royal Palms
7707 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,668
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located near Miami International Airport and the Mall of the Americas. Units include vanities with wall-to-wall mirrors and large private terraces with stunning city vistas.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 06:41am
Flagami
118 Units Available
Soleste Blue Lagoon
5375 Northwest 7th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,554
402 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,734
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
824 sqft
Soleste is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Blue Lagoon, offering distinctive Studio Suites, One, Two, and Three-Bedroom Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 06:41am
$
Dadeland
60 Units Available
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,487
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,674
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1037 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
Shenandoah
26 Units Available
InTown
1900 SW 8th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,519
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,451
1320 sqft
This vibrant community offers its residents a gym, pool and valet service. Units are furnished and include stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located along Route 41 near Maximo Gomez Park and Miami Senior High School.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
University Park
14 Units Available
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,240
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
838 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
$
51 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,526
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1220 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
$
Little Havana
8 Units Available
Stadium Tower
1760 SW 7th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,720
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,986
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,462
1400 sqft
Overlooking the Marlins Stadium, these pet-friendly homes feature eat-in kitchens, linen closets, spacious balconies, and full-size washers and dryers. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and a barbecue area with daybeds.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
$
Douglas
12 Units Available
Gables 37 Grand
987 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Miracle Mile, Little Havana and Coconut Grove. On-site playground, business center, concierge service and coffee bar. Energy efficient, green living. Updated interiors with modern features.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
Fontainebleau Park West
12 Units Available
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,615
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1369 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
City Guide for West Miami, FL

What a gamble: In 1947, the city was incorporated by four businessmen who invested $400 dollars each so that they could avoid losing out on their gambling rooms and extended cocktail hours, which Dade County were pushing to eliminate and reduce.

The city itself -- well, if you can really call it a city -- started off with about 700 people, but has now climbed up to roughly 6,000, as per the 2010 U.S. Census. It has pretty high standards as both a business and residential community and is brilliantly located for anyone working in the wider Miami area, with Downtown Miami, Bicentennial Park and Miami Beach just a few minutes to the east. There are about 2,000 homes and apartments in the city, with about two thirds of them being owner occupied and most of the rest rented out. Predominantly, the area is home to detached family homes, with make up about 70% of the housing market, although there are also a few high-rise apartments for those looking for one-bedroom apartments and other places for rent. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in West Miami, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to West Miami renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

