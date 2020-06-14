169 Apartments for rent in West Miami, FL with gym
What a gamble: In 1947, the city was incorporated by four businessmen who invested $400 dollars each so that they could avoid losing out on their gambling rooms and extended cocktail hours, which Dade County were pushing to eliminate and reduce.
The city itself -- well, if you can really call it a city -- started off with about 700 people, but has now climbed up to roughly 6,000, as per the 2010 U.S. Census. It has pretty high standards as both a business and residential community and is brilliantly located for anyone working in the wider Miami area, with Downtown Miami, Bicentennial Park and Miami Beach just a few minutes to the east. There are about 2,000 homes and apartments in the city, with about two thirds of them being owner occupied and most of the rest rented out. Predominantly, the area is home to detached family homes, with make up about 70% of the housing market, although there are also a few high-rise apartments for those looking for one-bedroom apartments and other places for rent. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to West Miami renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.