3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:17 PM
272 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Miami, FL
West Miami
21 Units Available
Club Prado
950 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,838
1370 sqft
Club Prado offers luxury living in West Miami. Enjoy amenities that include a pool, spa and sundeck with private cabanas. Units feature gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
West Miami
1 Unit Available
6291 SW 10th St
6291 Southwest 10th Street, West Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1381 sqft
6291 SW 10th Street - Property Id: 293471 Location, location, location!!! Beautiful West Miami corner property that sits on an 8400 square foot lot that's close to supermarkets, shopping malls, and so much more! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, completely
West Miami
1 Unit Available
5901 SW 14th St
5901 Southwest 14th Street, West Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Location! Location!! Location!!! Charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single story corner pool home in desirable West Miami! This cozy home features ceramic & wood floors, washer & dryer, open patio overlooking the pool & fenced backyard! A+ Schools!!
Results within 1 mile of West Miami
West Miami
71 Units Available
Soleste Twenty2
2201 Ludlam Road, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,676
1094 sqft
Soleste TWENTY2 is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Flagami
1 Unit Available
400 Flagami Blvd
400 Flagami Boulevard, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
RECENTLLY REMODELED CORNER PROPERTY,,,ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (FPL, WATER, CABLE AND INTERNET),,,3BEDS / 1 BATH,,,NEW PORCELAIN FLOORS, NEW KITCHEN, NEW BATHROOM, NEW APPLIANCES,,,CENTRALLY LOCTAED PROPERTY,,,MAIN HOUSE FOR RENT,,,3+ PARKING SPACES
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
7115 SW 21st St
7115 SW 21st St, Coral Terrace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Excellent location for this amazing remodeled duplex for rent! This is a very spacious 3/2 with a large kitchen and living areas, with a patio! Newer floors, bathrooms, closets, newer kitchen and appliances, even newer central A/C! The listing is
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
1717 Madrid St
1717 Madrid Street, Coral Gables, FL
Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath home featuring impeccable wood floors details throughout. Spacious living and dining areas. Plenty of storage space in the kitchen, with center island and stove.
West Flagler
1 Unit Available
5635 SW 5th Ter
5635 Southwest 5th Terrace, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1253 sqft
Gorgeous 3-bedroom, 2-full Bath, den/office living room, one story home perfectly located! Beautiful floors, SS appliances, great pantry. Close to supermarkets, restaurants, shops, banks, schools and airport.
Granada
1 Unit Available
828 Genoa St
828 Genoa Street, Coral Gables, FL
North Coral Gables home located on quiet tree lined street. Light filled, open floor plan great for family gatherings.
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
6342 SW 23rd St
6342 Southwest 23rd Street, Coral Terrace, FL
Charming,renovated home For Rent in central location 3BR/2BA plus 1/1 in law suite w/separate entrance, It features spacious open floor plan in common areas,laminate flooring through out,updated kitchen w/granite counter top & SS appliances,new roof
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
1711 S Red Rd
1711 Southwest 57th Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Coral Gables charmer with a large covered terrace and fenced backyard! Perfect for small families situated central to everything and walking distance to Publix. Enjoy having tile floors throughout, SS kitchen and a well sized living room.
West Flagler
1 Unit Available
5271 SW 8th St
5271 Southwest 8th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
BEAUTIFUL LUXURY CONDOMINIUM APARTMENT LOCATED IN THE HEART OF MIAMI CORAL GABLES AND 8 ST (CALLE 8). OPEN KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTER TOPS DARK WOOD CABINETS IN GOOD TASTE.
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
1001 Coral Way
1001 Southwest 24th Street, Coral Gables, FL
BEAUTIFUL AND FULLY RENOVATED OLD SPANISH HOUSE IN THE HEART OF CORAL GABLES,5 BEDROOMS (INCLUDING MAID QUARTERS) AND 4.5 BATHS. LUSH TROPICAL GARDEN. THIS LOVELY PROPERTY HAS GRACIOUS LIVING AREAS,TERRIFIC KITCHEN AND FORMAL DINING & LIVING ROOM.
Coral Gables Section
1 Unit Available
2530 Columbus Blvd
2530 Columbus Boulevard, Coral Gables, FL
This gorgeous home has seen a complete remodel on one of the most picturesque streets of Coral Gables. Brand new plumbing, electrical, drywall, AC ducts, appliances, solid wood doors & PGT casement windows are a few of the updates you???ll see.
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
6320 Coral Way
6320 Southwest 24th Street, Coral Terrace, FL
Centrally located, completely remodeled home where everything is new including plumbing and electrical. The home offers formal living, dining, white kitchen cabinetry, new appliances, family room, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath and a laundry room.
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
6353 SW 29th St
6353 Southwest 29th Street, Coral Terrace, FL
Brand New Contemporary Style home centrally located in the Schenley Park Area. This bright home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and an open floor plan with a gourmet style kitchen.
Flagami
1 Unit Available
5893 SW 3 Street
5893 Southwest 3rd Street, Miami, FL
Corner lot. Nice kitchen and back patio. Ceiling fans. One car garage.
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
5868 SW 17th St
5868 Southwest 17th Street, Coral Terrace, FL
Large and beautiful 4 bed 2.5 bath house with a large backyard. Ready for immediate move in. Very easy to show!
Coral Terrace
1 Unit Available
5770 La Luneta Ave
5770 La Luneta Avenue, Coral Terrace, FL
Chic & elegant home available for rent in Schenley Park! Built in 2008, this 6-bed, 7.5-bath home was beautifully designed with expansive living spaces filled with natural sunlight.
Results within 5 miles of West Miami
Brownsville
87 Units Available
5250 Park
5250 NW 84th Ave, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,104
1270 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Dadeland
194 Units Available
Modera Metro Dadeland
8215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,146
1434 sqft
High-rise living in studio to three-bedroom apartments, with views of the Miami bay. Convenient location close to Metrorail, US-1 and major roads as well as the Dadeland Mall. Fitness center, concierge services and media room.
$
Coconut Grove
91 Units Available
Motion at Dadeland
8400 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,599
1366 sqft
Enjoy morning yoga in the state of the art fitness studio, sip on an afternoon drink at the poolside bar, and spend your evening entertaining at the Social Club.
$
30 Units Available
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct, Doral, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,504
1395 sqft
Great location near shops, restaurants, and major roads. Community features a pool, waterfall jacuzzi, spa, and community game and movie room. Units have wood cabinetry and oversized patio/balconies.
$
Village of Merrick Park
9 Units Available
The Residences At Merrick Park
4251 Salzedo St, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,266
1802 sqft
Community is pet friendly and has conference center with smart TVs. Located steps from shopping and dining like Crave and Mariposa. Apartments have granite countertops, washer, dryer and a separate dining room.
