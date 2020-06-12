/
2 bedroom apartments
103 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Melbourne, FL
Last updated June 12 at 12:27pm
18 Units Available
The Haven at West Melbourne
4550 Explorer Dr, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
1085 sqft
Near the coastal beaches and FIT. Full kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies with fantastic views. Resort-style pool and onsite wellness center. Car care center available. Near Melbourne International Airport.
Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
3 Units Available
Lakeside at Greenboro
7670 Greenboro Dr, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1065 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakeside at Greenboro in West Melbourne. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 11 at 02:58pm
21 Units Available
Grand Oaks at the Lake
325 Lago Circle, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1134 sqft
Right on the water. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, wood flooring, and walk-in closets. Near Highway 192 and I-95. On-site resort-style pool, lounge area, tennis courts and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
173 Murano Drive
173 Murano Drive, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1298 sqft
2BR/2BA TOWNHOUSE IN THE VILLAS OF WEST MELBOURNE - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse is in a gated community and is conveniently located close to shopping, dining and downtown Melbourne.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Melbourne Village Gardens
1 Unit Available
419 Daniel Drive
419 Daniel Drive, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1179 sqft
Application pending 5/11/2020.
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Hollywood Estates of Canova Park
1 Unit Available
547 Jennifer Circle
547 Jennifer Circle, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1104 sqft
55+ Community with clubhouse, community pool, shuffleboard and a host of community activities including card games, bingo, pot luck dinners, dancing groups, golf groups and Veteran gatherings.
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
57 Piney Branch Way
57 Piney Branch Way, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1288 sqft
BEAUTIFUL FULLY FURNISHED 2 BDRM 2 1/2 BATH TOWN HOME with private courtyard directly across from the community pool! Both masters are upstairs with walk in closets and balconies. Downstairs is half bath with full size front load washer and dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
223 San Paulo Circle
223 San Paulo Circle, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1080 sqft
Unit on second floor. Laminate flooring was put last year. Very convenient location, close to shopping mall, schools, restaurants. Community has pool, tennis courts and laundry facility.
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
630 Greenwood Village Boulevard
630 Greenwood Village Boulevard, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1420 sqft
6 MONTH LEASE ONLY!!! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL APPLIANCES, TV/DVR, ETC. Just Bring Your Toothbrush! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom PLUS Den, PLUS Loft With Beamed/Cathedral Ceilings, Skylights, Screened Balcony - Overlooking Tennis Courts and Pool.
Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
615 Greenwood Village Boulevard
615 Greenwood Village Boulevard, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
938 sqft
FIRST FLOOR UNIT W/ GARAGE * TILE THROUGHOUT * UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS * BEAUTIFUL PARK LIKE SETTING * SCREEN ENCLOSED PORCH OVERLOOKING GREEN AREA * NEWER A/C COMPRESSOR * GATED COMMUNITY * FULLY LOADED ON AMENITIES * Enjoy the tennis
Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
101 San Paulo Circle
101 San Paulo Circle, West Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1220 sqft
GREAT UPDATED CONDO ON FIRST FLOOR.CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN AND HARRIS, GRUMMAN, GE LOCKHEED, EMBRAER, HEALTH FIRST AND MORE.WELL MAINTAINED COMPLEX. EXTRA PARKING FOR YOUR BOAT OR TRAILER.
Results within 1 mile of West Melbourne
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
12 Units Available
Ascent of Palm Bay
3350 Wedgewood Road NE, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
1169 sqft
Situated close to the Shack Seafood and Yellow Dog Cafe. Residents enjoy communal parking, car wash area, pool and tennis. Units include walk-in closets, laundry, patio or balcony, dishwasher and more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harvard Apartments
1 Unit Available
680 Short Hills Ln 102
680 Short Hills Road, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1415 sqft
2/2 Upgraded Townhome with Garage - Property Id: 137283 We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
594 N Wickham Road
594 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
904 sqft
Available Now!, Move In ready for this quiet & convenient condo close to hospitals, Harris, NG, shopping, I95. Fully furnished, stainless steel appliances. End unit with private balcony, 2nd floor, walk up, 2 bedroom 2 bath.
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Port Malabar Country Club
1 Unit Available
1441 Sheafe Avenue
1441 Sheafe Avenue Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
793 sqft
Affordable 2 bedroom, 2 Bath unit with nice courtyard area. to enjoy Florida weather. Kitchen opens to living area with breakfast bar. Stack-able washer and dryer (not Warranted). Great location in NE Palm Bay, close to everything.
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Port Malabar Country Club
1 Unit Available
1020 Abada Court
1020 Abada Court Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1156 sqft
Move right in this large tastefully furnished 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Town home in desirable community of Oakwood Villas in NE Palm Bay. Downstairs boasts separate living and dining areas.
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
735 Ridge Club Drive
735 Ridge Club Drive, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
VERY SPACIOUS AND WELL MAINTAINED 2 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH CONDO WITH A SCREENED PORCH, FENCED IN AREA, OVER-SIZED BEDROOMS AND LIVING ROOM, NEWER APPLIANCES, OPEN FLOOR PLAN THAT IS GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING, WASHER AND DRYER, COMMUNITY POOL, AND MUCH MORE.
Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
Magnolia Park
1 Unit Available
1912 Abington Drive
1912 Abington Drive, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1440 sqft
Newly remodeled duplex in great central location. With a huge open kitchen and new appliances, refinished hardwood floors, new roof, and new A/C, washer/dryer hook up. Water and lawn service included. Shared breezeway and barbecue/fire pit area.
Results within 5 miles of West Melbourne
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
27 Units Available
Waverly Place
5300 Hemingway Lane, Naples, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
884 sqft
Newly-updated one-to three-bedroom apartments with laundry and walk-in closets in peaceful community with a gym, business center and private lake. Wickham Park is a block away and nearby I-95 runs the length of Florida state.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
10 Units Available
Lake Pointe
2880 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
853 sqft
Luxury apartments feature air-conditioning, extra storage, appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool, tennis, playground, internet cafe and clubhouse. Excellent location near Melbourne Square Mall and The Avenue. Minutes from Florida beaches.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
4 Units Available
Madalyn Landing
500 SW Malabar Rd, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
935 sqft
Madalyn Landing Apartments present the best of everything you're looking for in an apartment home. We’re convenient to great schools, fine shopping and major thoroughfares.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
27 Units Available
The Vinings at Palm Bay
1000 Palm Place Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1005 sqft
Experience prestigious beach-style living when you're a resident of The Vinings at Palm Bay. Choose one of our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in Palm Bay, FL.
Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
22 Units Available
Caribbean Isle
2848 Caribbean Isle Blvd, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
999 sqft
Spacious apartments with one- and two-bedroom floor plans, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and lake views. Community has swimming pools, sun decks and fitness center. Prime location by restaurants and shops.
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
66 Units Available
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1060 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! For a limited time, apply for only $35 & receive up to one month free on select apartment homes! *See Agent for details.
