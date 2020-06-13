Apartment List
256 Apartments for rent in West Little River, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come w... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
West Little River
1 Unit Available
1890 NW 91st St
1890 Northwest 91st Street, West Little River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Cozy 2/1 duplex for rent.Spacious kitchen and living areas.Water is included.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
West Little River
1 Unit Available
2929 NW 88th St
2929 Northwest 88th Street, West Little River, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
Newly remodeled Studio + Kitchen. The property has it's own back yard. All expenses included to the price. THIS IS A STUDIO UNIT WITH A SEPARATE KITCHEN, THERE IS NO LIVING ROOM
Results within 1 mile of West Little River

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
El Portal
1 Unit Available
66 NW 87th St
66 Northwest 87th Street, El Portal, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WOW! Where everyone wants to live! Charming Village of El Portal...

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
555 NW 87th St
555 Northwest 87th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
1790 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Stunning 4 BR OASIS mins from Everything!! - Property Id: 224117 Stunning furnished 4 bedroom 2 bathroom just 15 minutes from Miami Beach, Design District and Wynwood.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Upper East Side
1 Unit Available
8101 Biscayne Blvd
8101 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,575
1 Bedroom
Ask
Looking for a very special place to live?..Perhaps work as well?. Gorgeous large studio- loft style with concrete floor, open and modern kitchen, large bathroom, W&D inside. 1 assigned parking in a gated garage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Gladeview
1 Unit Available
2348 NW 67th St
2348 Northwest 67th Street, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Great lay out 3 bedroom for rent. This property is in front of a public park. Conveniently and centrally located. The property recently updated.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
77 NE 95th St
77 Northeast 95th Street, Miami Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
Immaculate, professionally-designed 1 story home in beautiful Miami Shores. With 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, office area extra TV area with stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining life.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4448 E 10th Ave
4448 East 10th Avenue, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1638 sqft
Very spacious house 3 /2 - Property Id: 263277 Very spacious house 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Small patio, formal dining, Florida room, wide-open kitchen with granite countertop.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
65 NE 95th St
65 Northeast 95th Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
The 'GLASS House'...True MIMO(Mid-Century Modern) home.Lg glass impact windows create tranquil living areas-bathed in natural light w/gleaming polished terrazzo floors,high ceilings,large open floor plan..

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
454 NE 93rd St
454 Northeast 93rd Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,195
Special Amazing location...in the "Heart" of Miami Shores! Modern Design w/original architectural details. Unique polished Terrazzo floors in rare color of cream & chocolate brown.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
MiMo District
1 Unit Available
421 NE 70th St
421 Northeast 70th Street, Miami, FL
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
Brand New exhuberant Home equipped entirely for large or short groups. Vibrant neighborhood just minutes to Wynwood, Miami Design district, located on the new Miami Innovation District, close to South Beach and Downtown Miami.
Results within 5 miles of West Little River
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
Wynwood
290 Units Available
Gio Midtown
3101 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,695
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1130 sqft
There is an alchemy to special places; a unique convergence of space, time and design that creates something extraordinary.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Park West
162 Units Available
Caoba
698 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,575
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1069 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Caoba in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Edgewater
46 Units Available
Midtown Five
125 Northeast 32nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,632
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,886
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,538
1199 sqft
Midtown Five in Miami started with a vision. The ideal blend of elegance and edge, our brand new residences offer innovative floor plans built with sustainable materials and designed for LEED certification.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
$
18 Units Available
Westland 49 Apartments
1333 W 49th Pl, Hialeah, FL
Studio
$1,213
1171 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,418
1386 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1775 sqft
Just minutes from Westland Mall and Hialeah Park and Racing & Casino. One- and two-bedroom units with linen closets, tile flooring and glass shower enclosures.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
Flagami
1 Unit Available
Miami Riverfront Residences
2601 NW 16 St Rd, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,670
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Riverfront living on the Miami River. Spacious units with oversized master bedrooms, ceramic tile and many interior upgrades. Off the Dolphin Expressway near Miami International Airport.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
Flagami
118 Units Available
Soleste Blue Lagoon
5375 Northwest 7th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,554
402 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,734
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
824 sqft
Soleste is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Blue Lagoon, offering distinctive Studio Suites, One, Two, and Three-Bedroom Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
$
Allapattah
14 Units Available
Modera Skylar
1444 NW 14th Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,669
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1135 sqft
The Modern Miami is modern living in the city at its finest. Granite countertops, updated kitchens, wood-style flooring and other luxury amenities await you. Club lounge and fitness center on-site.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
$
Edgewater
52 Units Available
Modera Edgewater
455 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,795
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1037 sqft
What sounds like your next tropical getaway, is actually an idyllic description of your life as a resident at Modera Edgewater Miamis most coveted new community.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
$
9 Units Available
Las Brisas Gardens
201 W 65th St, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,304
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
900 sqft
Lush tropical grounds with picnic and BBQ areas. Residents have access to on-site laundry facilities and an outdoor swimming pool. Units feature window treatments, linen closets and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
$
Wynwood
73 Units Available
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$2,640
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1135 sqft
Live at the intersection of art and style at our apartments near Wynwood.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
$
Upper East Side
17 Units Available
Miami Bay Waterfront Midtown Residences
551 NE 39th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,685
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,121
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,013
1322 sqft
Gated community with Spanish architecture, views of Biscayne Bay, and private storage. On the Intracoastal Waterway, just off Biscayne Boulevard at I-195 and close to I-95 for easy access to Miami.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
35 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,070
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Upper East Side
93 Units Available
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,414
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,441
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,226
2011 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in West Little River, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for West Little River renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

