/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:03 PM
166 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Little River, FL
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Little River
1 Unit Available
3537 nw 106 st
3537 Northwest 106th Street, West Little River, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
UTILITIES INCLUDED/ SEE PROPERTY DESCRIPTION BELOW - Property Id: 292467 WATER AND ELECTRICITY INCLUDED FOR ALL UNITS!!!!! 3/2 $2050 Washer /Dryer, New kitchen, large yard.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
West Little River
1 Unit Available
10321 Northwest 22nd Avenue
10321 Northwest 22nd Avenue, West Little River, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2056 sqft
10321 Northwest 22nd Avenue Apt #10323, Miami, FL 33147 - 3 BR 2 BA Multi-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/11/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 14
Last updated April 28 at 10:16am
West Little River
1 Unit Available
2140 NW 100th St
2140 NW 100th St, West Little River, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
**REQUIREMENTS: THREE months to move in (First month + 2 Security Deposits). MUST fill out an online application that checks credit, background, and employment. PLEASE EXCUSE PHOTOS we are currently painting the property. HUGE fenced yard.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
West Little River
1 Unit Available
415 NW 84th St
415 Northwest 84th Street, West Little River, FL
Big 4/2 with private back yard. Close to I-95 and Miami Beach.
Results within 1 mile of West Little River
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gladeview
1 Unit Available
957 NW 75 ST
957 Northwest 75th Street, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1550 sqft
1st And Security! Wonderful 3/2 Home! - Property Id: 299762 First And Security With Approved Credit and Income! Beautiful renovation! Three bedroom and two bath home with wood floors, stainless steel appliances, new paint and new landscape! Gated
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
555 NW 87th St
555 Northwest 87th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
Available 07/01/20 Stunning 4 BR OASIS mins from Everything!! - Property Id: 224117 Stunning furnished 4 bedroom 2 bathroom just 15 minutes from Miami Beach, Design District and Wynwood.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
389 NW 95th St
389 Northwest 95th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1008 sqft
Great location of this single family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, enough parking for everyone in the family. CLose to schools, shopping and entertainment. It will not last call today!
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Gladeview
1 Unit Available
955 NW 75th St
955 Northwest 75th Street, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1300 sqft
Cozy single family home. Spanish style, corner lot. Nicely updated with laminate wood floorings and stainless steel appliances. Per friendly. Large dogs welcome.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
5195 E 4th Ave
5195 East 4th Avenue, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Duplex for rent 2/2 in an excellent location, large private yard. Water, sewer, and electric included.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
El Portal
1 Unit Available
8630 NE 1st Ave
8630 Northeast 1st Avenue, El Portal, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautiful home in El Portal on a huge 10,800 sqft lot. Kitchen, floors, and bathrooms have been updated. Enjoy the oversized backyard for entertainment. Place your BBQ outside and park your boat on the side.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Gladeview
1 Unit Available
2348 NW 67th St
2348 Northwest 67th Street, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Great lay out 3 bedroom for rent. This property is in front of a public park. Conveniently and centrally located. The property recently updated.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Little Haiti
1 Unit Available
77 NE 64 St
77 Northeast 64th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Modern New Construction Duplex in the heart of new Magic City area currently being developed.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
274 NW 92ND STREET
274 Northwest 92nd Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Outstanding Furnished home for rent. Modern outlook, impact windows, Nest Thermostat. Very well maintained. beautiful set up, cozy, spacious, beautiful garden in a Cul-de-sac Street. Wooden Floors.
1 of 8
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4448 E 10th Ave
4448 East 10th Avenue, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1638 sqft
Very spacious house 3 /2 - Property Id: 263277 Very spacious house 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Small patio, formal dining, Florida room, wide-open kitchen with granite countertop.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Little Haiti
1 Unit Available
26 NE 70th St
26 Northeast 70th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Rent this beautifully fully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in booming Little Haiti! Situated in the heart of Miami, five minutes from Design District, Midtown, and Wynwood. Blocks away form the Magic City District.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Pinewood
1 Unit Available
1280 NW 116th St
1280 Northwest 116th Street, Pinewood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful stylish fully furnished 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom house for rent on a quiet non-transitory street. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, ceramic floors throughout the house, and lots of natural light.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
65 NE 95th St
65 Northeast 95th Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
The 'GLASS House'...True MIMO(Mid-Century Modern) home.Lg glass impact windows create tranquil living areas-bathed in natural light w/gleaming polished terrazzo floors,high ceilings,large open floor plan..
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
46 NW 98th St
46 Northwest 98th Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1784 sqft
Contact us today to schedule a showing of this spacious modern single family home in the sought after Miami Shores area. Home includes modern appliances, tiled floors and spacious living areas.
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
454 NE 93rd St
454 Northeast 93rd Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,195
Special Amazing location...in the "Heart" of Miami Shores! Modern Design w/original architectural details. Unique polished Terrazzo floors in rare color of cream & chocolate brown.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Gladeview
1 Unit Available
7631 NW 12th Ct
7631 Northwest 12th Court, Gladeview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1080 sqft
Beautiful remodel house - Property Id: 245528 Absolutely stunning open floor plan home. It have been completely updated with new kitchen, bathroom, new a/c, new appliances, fresh painted. Master bedroom with master bathroom.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
MiMo District
1 Unit Available
421 NE 70th St
421 Northeast 70th Street, Miami, FL
Brand New exhuberant Home equipped entirely for large or short groups. Vibrant neighborhood just minutes to Wynwood, Miami Design district, located on the new Miami Innovation District, close to South Beach and Downtown Miami.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
El Portal
1 Unit Available
180 NE 86th St
180 Northeast 86th Street, El Portal, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Charming riverfront 1930's bungalow w/vaulted ceilings! Nice Eat-in kitchen, master bedroom with large bath...plus bonus half bath! Good closet space.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3921 E 8th Ave
3921 East 8th Avenue, Hialeah, FL
Excellent rental opportunity for large family. This home offers 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms including private In-laws quarters if so desired, recently updated, newer roof is only 2 years old, spacious parking for up to 5 vehicles.
Results within 5 miles of West Little River
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 06:44pm
$
Edgewater
52 Units Available
Modera Edgewater
455 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,845
1301 sqft
What sounds like your next tropical getaway, is actually an idyllic description of your life as a resident at Modera Edgewater Miamis most coveted new community.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FL
Hialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLIves Estates, FLUniversity Park, FLFlorida City, FLRichmond West, FLHypoluxo, FLPinecrest, FL