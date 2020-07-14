Rent Calculator
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8430 NW 2
8430 Northwest 2nd Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
8430 Northwest 2nd Avenue, West Little River, FL 33150
West Little River
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
WONDERFUL OPEN UNIT. WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. PRIVATE PATIO. BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS CENTRALLY LOCATED REQUIRES CONDO APPROVAL WITH A CURRENT UNDER 30 DAYS POLICE REPORT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8430 NW 2 have any available units?
8430 NW 2 doesn't have any available units at this time.
West Little River, FL
.
What amenities does 8430 NW 2 have?
Some of 8430 NW 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8430 NW 2 currently offering any rent specials?
8430 NW 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8430 NW 2 pet-friendly?
No, 8430 NW 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in West Little River
.
Does 8430 NW 2 offer parking?
No, 8430 NW 2 does not offer parking.
Does 8430 NW 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8430 NW 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8430 NW 2 have a pool?
No, 8430 NW 2 does not have a pool.
Does 8430 NW 2 have accessible units?
No, 8430 NW 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 8430 NW 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8430 NW 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8430 NW 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8430 NW 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
