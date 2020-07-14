All apartments in West Little River
Find more places like 8430 NW 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Little River, FL
/
8430 NW 2
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

8430 NW 2

8430 Northwest 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Little River
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

8430 Northwest 2nd Avenue, West Little River, FL 33150
West Little River

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
WONDERFUL OPEN UNIT. WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. PRIVATE PATIO. BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS CENTRALLY LOCATED REQUIRES CONDO APPROVAL WITH A CURRENT UNDER 30 DAYS POLICE REPORT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8430 NW 2 have any available units?
8430 NW 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Little River, FL.
What amenities does 8430 NW 2 have?
Some of 8430 NW 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8430 NW 2 currently offering any rent specials?
8430 NW 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8430 NW 2 pet-friendly?
No, 8430 NW 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Little River.
Does 8430 NW 2 offer parking?
No, 8430 NW 2 does not offer parking.
Does 8430 NW 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8430 NW 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8430 NW 2 have a pool?
No, 8430 NW 2 does not have a pool.
Does 8430 NW 2 have accessible units?
No, 8430 NW 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 8430 NW 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8430 NW 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8430 NW 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8430 NW 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

West Little River 1 BedroomsWest Little River 2 BedroomsWest Little River 3 Bedrooms
West Little River Pet Friendly PlacesWest Little River Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWest Park, FLPrinceton, FLGoulds, FLWestchester, FLPinecrest, FLSouth Miami Heights, FL
Gladeview, FLHialeah Gardens, FLUniversity Park, FLCutler Bay, FLHighland Beach, FLThree Lakes, FLAtlantis, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLTamiami, FLCountry Walk, FLHypoluxo, FLBroadview Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale