Home
/
West Lealman, FL
/
5980 TERRACE PARK DRIVE N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5980 TERRACE PARK DRIVE N

5980 Terrace Park Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5980 Terrace Park Dr, West Lealman, FL 33709
Terrace Park and Five Towns

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pool
elevator
shuffle board
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
shuffle board
internet access
tennis court
In a 55 plus Active Community! Large one bedroom one bath unit with open floor plan is first unit off elevator on top floor of building.
Beautiful view of pond from screened porch. Great location near two swimming pools and the main club house. This community has six pools, shuffleboard, tennis courts, boat and RV storage and more amenities and clubs. Year round rental includes gas heat, stove and hot water, water and sewer, trash, cable with wi-fi and internet. Tenant pays electric and land line. There is a Laundry Room on the second floor. Come see this affordable unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5980 TERRACE PARK DRIVE N have any available units?
5980 TERRACE PARK DRIVE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Lealman, FL.
What amenities does 5980 TERRACE PARK DRIVE N have?
Some of 5980 TERRACE PARK DRIVE N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5980 TERRACE PARK DRIVE N currently offering any rent specials?
5980 TERRACE PARK DRIVE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5980 TERRACE PARK DRIVE N pet-friendly?
No, 5980 TERRACE PARK DRIVE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Lealman.
Does 5980 TERRACE PARK DRIVE N offer parking?
No, 5980 TERRACE PARK DRIVE N does not offer parking.
Does 5980 TERRACE PARK DRIVE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5980 TERRACE PARK DRIVE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5980 TERRACE PARK DRIVE N have a pool?
Yes, 5980 TERRACE PARK DRIVE N has a pool.
Does 5980 TERRACE PARK DRIVE N have accessible units?
No, 5980 TERRACE PARK DRIVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 5980 TERRACE PARK DRIVE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5980 TERRACE PARK DRIVE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5980 TERRACE PARK DRIVE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5980 TERRACE PARK DRIVE N does not have units with air conditioning.
