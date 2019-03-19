5980 TERRACE PARK DRIVE N

Amenities

In a 55 plus Active Community! Large one bedroom one bath unit with open floor plan is first unit off elevator on top floor of building.

Beautiful view of pond from screened porch. Great location near two swimming pools and the main club house. This community has six pools, shuffleboard, tennis courts, boat and RV storage and more amenities and clubs. Year round rental includes gas heat, stove and hot water, water and sewer, trash, cable with wi-fi and internet. Tenant pays electric and land line. There is a Laundry Room on the second floor. Come see this affordable unit.