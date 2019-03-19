Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4243 Tyler Circle Available 03/15/19 Townhome Units St Petersburg - Townhome units for Lease: 2 bedroom/2.5 bath with 1 car garage ( 1,455S/F) AND 3 bedrooms/2.5 bath with garage

(1,738S/F). Most units rehabbed and are similar to pictures. Each unit has bedrooms upstairs with Master Bedroom and Bath. Master Bathroom has both shower and Tub. Guest bath has shower. Half bath downstairs. Kitchen offers microwave, dishwasher, range and refrigerator. Washer/Dryer Hook ups.

Single Family units - Tenants pay for utilities. Units have a $80 / month water/Sewer/Trash invoice from HOA. Some units may have Tile, Hardwood or Laminate flooring. Rules and Regulations for Community. Close to beaches, shopping.



