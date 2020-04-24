Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking pool garage

592 Albany Place Available 05/08/20 CUTE TWO STORY 3/2.5 TOWNHOME IN LONGWOOD! - AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN EARLY MAY.



THIS TOWNHOME HISTORICALLY RENTS QUICKLY.



Welcome home to this pretty 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom two-story Longwood Townhome with a one-car garage! This established community is well kept and quiet! When you step into the home, you will see that there is tile flooring in the Foyer, Kitchen and Great Room for easy care. The Foyer connects to the Kitchen and also the Great Room. The Kitchen has a nice Breakfast Area which has sliding glass doors to access the front porch. The Kitchen appliances are refrigerator with ice-maker, smooth top range/stove, dishwasher, and microwave. The Great Room has vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, and sliding glass doors that open to the screened porch with view of the conservation behind the townhome.



Downstairs is the Master Bedroom and Master Bathroom with dual sink vanity and stand-up shower. The Master Bedroom also has sliding glass doors opening to the screened porch. On the first floor is also a half-bath and laundry room. Upstairs are Bedrooms 2 and 3 and the Full Hall Bathroom. This Longwood Townhome is conveniently located near major roads for easy access to local dining and shopping.



TWO VEHICLES MAX



For more info contact leasing@jandergroup.com and visit our website at www.jandergroup.com



****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.



Financial Requirements:

There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.

Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).

This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher.

Prospective tenants that proactively completed and had their lease applications approved are given priority when scheduling appointments.

#22802



(RLNE3696759)