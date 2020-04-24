All apartments in Wekiwa Springs
Find more places like 592 Albany Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wekiwa Springs, FL
/
592 Albany Place
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:31 AM

592 Albany Place

592 Albany Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wekiwa Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

592 Albany Place, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
592 Albany Place Available 05/08/20 CUTE TWO STORY 3/2.5 TOWNHOME IN LONGWOOD! - AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN EARLY MAY.

THIS TOWNHOME HISTORICALLY RENTS QUICKLY.

Welcome home to this pretty 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom two-story Longwood Townhome with a one-car garage! This established community is well kept and quiet! When you step into the home, you will see that there is tile flooring in the Foyer, Kitchen and Great Room for easy care. The Foyer connects to the Kitchen and also the Great Room. The Kitchen has a nice Breakfast Area which has sliding glass doors to access the front porch. The Kitchen appliances are refrigerator with ice-maker, smooth top range/stove, dishwasher, and microwave. The Great Room has vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, and sliding glass doors that open to the screened porch with view of the conservation behind the townhome.

Downstairs is the Master Bedroom and Master Bathroom with dual sink vanity and stand-up shower. The Master Bedroom also has sliding glass doors opening to the screened porch. On the first floor is also a half-bath and laundry room. Upstairs are Bedrooms 2 and 3 and the Full Hall Bathroom. This Longwood Townhome is conveniently located near major roads for easy access to local dining and shopping.

TWO VEHICLES MAX

For more info contact leasing@jandergroup.com and visit our website at www.jandergroup.com

****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.

Financial Requirements:
There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.
Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).
This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher.
Prospective tenants that proactively completed and had their lease applications approved are given priority when scheduling appointments.
#22802

(RLNE3696759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 592 Albany Place have any available units?
592 Albany Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wekiwa Springs, FL.
What amenities does 592 Albany Place have?
Some of 592 Albany Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 592 Albany Place currently offering any rent specials?
592 Albany Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 592 Albany Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 592 Albany Place is pet friendly.
Does 592 Albany Place offer parking?
Yes, 592 Albany Place offers parking.
Does 592 Albany Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 592 Albany Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 592 Albany Place have a pool?
Yes, 592 Albany Place has a pool.
Does 592 Albany Place have accessible units?
No, 592 Albany Place does not have accessible units.
Does 592 Albany Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 592 Albany Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 592 Albany Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 592 Albany Place has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Wekiwa Springs 2 BedroomsWekiwa Springs Accessible Apartments
Wekiwa Springs Apartments with GymWekiwa Springs Apartments with Pool
Wekiwa Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FL
Glencoe, FLCocoa West, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Medith Manor

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach