416 Summit Ridge Place #200 Available 08/10/20 LONGWOOD: Gated Sabal Point Community- 2nd Floor - AVAILABLE AUGUST 10th! Spectacular 3 bedroom 2 bath unit in popular gated community in Longwood. Light and Bright throughout! The kitchen layout is the galley style with an eat-in area and breakfast bar plus an inside utility room with washer/dryer included. The floor plan is open with the living room/dining area being combined for optimal entertaining!

Master suite features a walk-in closet, shower with no tub and dual sinks. Enjoy your morning beverage on the screened balcony! Great Seminole County Schools! Very convenient location!

This community offers a pool, fitness center, tennis courts, playground, hot tub, and business center.



Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.



FEATURES:

2nd Floor Unit

All Kitchen Appliances

Eating Space in Kitchen

Breakfast Bar

Pantry

Living Room/Dining Room Combo

Master Bath-Shower (no Tub), Dual Sinks

Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer

Walk in Closets

Covered Balcony

Water/Sewer/Trash Included

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy



NO PETS ALLOWED



HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



