Location

416 Summit Ridge Place, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779
Medith Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 416 Summit Ridge Place #200 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1586 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
416 Summit Ridge Place #200 Available 08/10/20 LONGWOOD: Gated Sabal Point Community- 2nd Floor - AVAILABLE AUGUST 10th! Spectacular 3 bedroom 2 bath unit in popular gated community in Longwood. Light and Bright throughout! The kitchen layout is the galley style with an eat-in area and breakfast bar plus an inside utility room with washer/dryer included. The floor plan is open with the living room/dining area being combined for optimal entertaining!
Master suite features a walk-in closet, shower with no tub and dual sinks. Enjoy your morning beverage on the screened balcony! Great Seminole County Schools! Very convenient location!
This community offers a pool, fitness center, tennis courts, playground, hot tub, and business center.

Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
2nd Floor Unit
All Kitchen Appliances
Eating Space in Kitchen
Breakfast Bar
Pantry
Living Room/Dining Room Combo
Master Bath-Shower (no Tub), Dual Sinks
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
Walk in Closets
Covered Balcony
Water/Sewer/Trash Included
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy

NO PETS ALLOWED

HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2655714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

