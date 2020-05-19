Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 basketball court clubhouse parking playground garage

20514 Marlin Street Available 06/01/20 Cute 3/2 Home in Wedgefield! - THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE MID MAY.



ENJOY LIVING AWAY FROM THE HUSTLE- AND- BUSTLE!! Wedgefield is a wonderful community in East Orlando, away from traffic, yet still 15 minutes away from fantastic dining and shopping! There are neutral colors throughout this nice three bedroom, two bath home. Two of the bedrooms could both be master bedrooms based on size, plus a third bedroom. Home is completely tiled throughout for easy care. Wonderful split plan, open floor plan. Great room, plus dining room and eat in kitchen. Lots of trees surround this home! Wedgefield also has it's own newer K-8 school in the community and backs up to 528, for ease of commute to the East Coast or Airport! This home always goes very quickly!!



THREE VEHICLES MAX



Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.



****IMPORTANT**** When replying please make sure to send to leasing@jandergroup.com. Most sites will send your reply to a site specific address instead of our leasing@jandergroup.com address.



Financial Requirements:

There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.

Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).

This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher.

#84901



(RLNE2312342)