Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

20514 Marlin Street

20514 Marlin Street · No Longer Available
Location

20514 Marlin Street, Wedgefield, FL 32833
Cape Orl Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
garage
20514 Marlin Street Available 06/01/20 Cute 3/2 Home in Wedgefield! - THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE MID MAY.

ENJOY LIVING AWAY FROM THE HUSTLE- AND- BUSTLE!! Wedgefield is a wonderful community in East Orlando, away from traffic, yet still 15 minutes away from fantastic dining and shopping! There are neutral colors throughout this nice three bedroom, two bath home. Two of the bedrooms could both be master bedrooms based on size, plus a third bedroom. Home is completely tiled throughout for easy care. Wonderful split plan, open floor plan. Great room, plus dining room and eat in kitchen. Lots of trees surround this home! Wedgefield also has it's own newer K-8 school in the community and backs up to 528, for ease of commute to the East Coast or Airport! This home always goes very quickly!!

THREE VEHICLES MAX

Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.

****IMPORTANT**** When replying please make sure to send to leasing@jandergroup.com. Most sites will send your reply to a site specific address instead of our leasing@jandergroup.com address.

Financial Requirements:
There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.
Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).
This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher.
#84901

(RLNE2312342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20514 Marlin Street have any available units?
20514 Marlin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wedgefield, FL.
What amenities does 20514 Marlin Street have?
Some of 20514 Marlin Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20514 Marlin Street currently offering any rent specials?
20514 Marlin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20514 Marlin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 20514 Marlin Street is pet friendly.
Does 20514 Marlin Street offer parking?
Yes, 20514 Marlin Street offers parking.
Does 20514 Marlin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20514 Marlin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20514 Marlin Street have a pool?
No, 20514 Marlin Street does not have a pool.
Does 20514 Marlin Street have accessible units?
No, 20514 Marlin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20514 Marlin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20514 Marlin Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 20514 Marlin Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20514 Marlin Street has units with air conditioning.
