20347 Mardi Gras Street Available 07/30/20 WEDGEFIELD GREAT HOME AT GREAT PRICE - THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE TOWARDS THE END OF JULY!



Welcome home to this adorable 3/2 home with wonderful layout in Wedgefield!

You will love the larger lots in this community! Enjoy the peace and quiet away from the hustle and bustle of the city, yet 15 minutes from it and 30 minutes to the beach! You will fall in love with the floor plan that lives very large with formal living room, dining room, open kitchen that overlooks huge Great room. Master bedroom is on one side of the home with large master bath, featuring double sinks, shower, soaking tub and walk in closet. The other two bedrooms and full bath are on the opposite side of the home. Inside laundry room with washer/dryer hookups and 2 car garage with opener. Wedgefield also has a public golf course and clubhouse as well as it's own newer K-8 school right in the community. This is a fantastic east Orlando community, youll enjoy amenities including a community park with a playground, covered picnic area, fitness and walking course, soccer field, sand volleyball, baseball fields, skate ramp and basketball courts.The subdivision backs up to 528, for ease of commute to the East Coast or Airport!



Financial Requirements:

There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.

Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).

This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher.

