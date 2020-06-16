All apartments in Wedgefield
Wedgefield, FL
20347 Mardi Gras Street
20347 Mardi Gras Street

20347 Mardi Gras Street · No Longer Available
20347 Mardi Gras Street, Wedgefield, FL 32833
Cape Orl Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
volleyball court
20347 Mardi Gras Street Available 07/30/20 WEDGEFIELD GREAT HOME AT GREAT PRICE - THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE TOWARDS THE END OF JULY!

Welcome home to this adorable 3/2 home with wonderful layout in Wedgefield!
You will love the larger lots in this community! Enjoy the peace and quiet away from the hustle and bustle of the city, yet 15 minutes from it and 30 minutes to the beach! You will fall in love with the floor plan that lives very large with formal living room, dining room, open kitchen that overlooks huge Great room. Master bedroom is on one side of the home with large master bath, featuring double sinks, shower, soaking tub and walk in closet. The other two bedrooms and full bath are on the opposite side of the home. Inside laundry room with washer/dryer hookups and 2 car garage with opener. Wedgefield also has a public golf course and clubhouse as well as it's own newer K-8 school right in the community. This is a fantastic east Orlando community, youll enjoy amenities including a community park with a playground, covered picnic area, fitness and walking course, soccer field, sand volleyball, baseball fields, skate ramp and basketball courts.The subdivision backs up to 528, for ease of commute to the East Coast or Airport!

Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.

****IMPORTANT**** When replying please make sure to send to leasing@jandergroup.com. Most sites will send your reply to a site specific address instead of our leasing@jandergroup.com address.

Financial Requirements:
There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.
Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).
This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher.
#17701

(RLNE2055514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20347 Mardi Gras Street have any available units?
20347 Mardi Gras Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wedgefield, FL.
What amenities does 20347 Mardi Gras Street have?
Some of 20347 Mardi Gras Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20347 Mardi Gras Street currently offering any rent specials?
20347 Mardi Gras Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20347 Mardi Gras Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 20347 Mardi Gras Street is pet friendly.
Does 20347 Mardi Gras Street offer parking?
Yes, 20347 Mardi Gras Street does offer parking.
Does 20347 Mardi Gras Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20347 Mardi Gras Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20347 Mardi Gras Street have a pool?
No, 20347 Mardi Gras Street does not have a pool.
Does 20347 Mardi Gras Street have accessible units?
No, 20347 Mardi Gras Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20347 Mardi Gras Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20347 Mardi Gras Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 20347 Mardi Gras Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20347 Mardi Gras Street has units with air conditioning.
