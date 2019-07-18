All apartments in Wedgefield
Wedgefield, FL
19551 Glen Elm Way
Last updated July 18 2019 at 1:29 PM

19551 Glen Elm Way

19551 Glen Elm Way · No Longer Available
Location

19551 Glen Elm Way, Wedgefield, FL 32833
Cape Orl Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4d6b66d017 ---- WEDGEFIELD Gorgeous home located in beautiful community The Reserve at Wedgefield, A gated community walking distance from the golf course and two spectacular community pools. Easy access to the Orlando Airport,theme parks, hwy 528 ,408 and 417. Spacious floor plan features 3 bed 2 bath with all kitchen appliances. Carpet and Ceramic Tile flooring. 2 car garage.*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (possible with approval and non refundable pet fee). For more information contact Shawn at 407-571-1404. 2 Car Garage Access Gate Carpet Ceramic Tile Possible With Approval Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19551 Glen Elm Way have any available units?
19551 Glen Elm Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wedgefield, FL.
What amenities does 19551 Glen Elm Way have?
Some of 19551 Glen Elm Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19551 Glen Elm Way currently offering any rent specials?
19551 Glen Elm Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19551 Glen Elm Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 19551 Glen Elm Way is pet friendly.
Does 19551 Glen Elm Way offer parking?
Yes, 19551 Glen Elm Way offers parking.
Does 19551 Glen Elm Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19551 Glen Elm Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19551 Glen Elm Way have a pool?
Yes, 19551 Glen Elm Way has a pool.
Does 19551 Glen Elm Way have accessible units?
No, 19551 Glen Elm Way does not have accessible units.
Does 19551 Glen Elm Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 19551 Glen Elm Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19551 Glen Elm Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19551 Glen Elm Way has units with air conditioning.
