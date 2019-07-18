19551 Glen Elm Way

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4d6b66d017 ---- WEDGEFIELD Gorgeous home located in beautiful community The Reserve at Wedgefield, A gated community walking distance from the golf course and two spectacular community pools. Easy access to the Orlando Airport,theme parks, hwy 528 ,408 and 417. Spacious floor plan features 3 bed 2 bath with all kitchen appliances. Carpet and Ceramic Tile flooring. 2 car garage.*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (possible with approval and non refundable pet fee). For more information contact Shawn at 407-571-1404. 2 Car Garage Access Gate Carpet Ceramic Tile Possible With Approval Stove