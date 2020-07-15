Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5987 Dunridge Dr Available 07/29/20 Gorgeous home in gated Stonechase subdivision. - Tile entry. Great room with hardwood floors, cathedral ceiling, plant ledges & ceiling fan. Kitchen/dining combination with tile floor. Fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & center island. Inside laundry with washer & dryer - "as is" no warranty. Master bedroom with trey ceiling, ceiling fan & large walk-in closet. Master bathroom with double vanity, garden tub & separate shower. Hall bathroom has skylight & private access to Bedroom #3. Privacy fenced backyard with covered patio plus open brick patio. Full sprinkler system utilizes Pace Water System reclaimed water. Two car garage. No smokers. Small pets considered with owner approval.



Increased security deposit may be required for roommates.



Elementary School: Dixon

Middle School: Sims

High School: Pace



(RLNE5059869)