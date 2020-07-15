All apartments in Wallace
Wallace, FL
5987 Dunridge Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

5987 Dunridge Dr

5987 Dunridge Drive · (850) 347-6113
Location

5987 Dunridge Drive, Wallace, FL 32571
Berry Place

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5987 Dunridge Dr · Avail. Jul 29

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1657 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5987 Dunridge Dr Available 07/29/20 Gorgeous home in gated Stonechase subdivision. - Tile entry. Great room with hardwood floors, cathedral ceiling, plant ledges & ceiling fan. Kitchen/dining combination with tile floor. Fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & center island. Inside laundry with washer & dryer - "as is" no warranty. Master bedroom with trey ceiling, ceiling fan & large walk-in closet. Master bathroom with double vanity, garden tub & separate shower. Hall bathroom has skylight & private access to Bedroom #3. Privacy fenced backyard with covered patio plus open brick patio. Full sprinkler system utilizes Pace Water System reclaimed water. Two car garage. No smokers. Small pets considered with owner approval.

Increased security deposit may be required for roommates.

Elementary School: Dixon
Middle School: Sims
High School: Pace

To get more information or to request a showing of this property please contact 850-347-6113.

(RLNE5059869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5987 Dunridge Dr have any available units?
5987 Dunridge Dr has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5987 Dunridge Dr have?
Some of 5987 Dunridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5987 Dunridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5987 Dunridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5987 Dunridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5987 Dunridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5987 Dunridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5987 Dunridge Dr offers parking.
Does 5987 Dunridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5987 Dunridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5987 Dunridge Dr have a pool?
No, 5987 Dunridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5987 Dunridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 5987 Dunridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5987 Dunridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5987 Dunridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5987 Dunridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5987 Dunridge Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
