74 Apartments for rent in Wallace, FL📍
5987 Dunridge Dr
5987 Dunridge Drive, Wallace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1657 sqft
Gorgeous home in gated Stonechase subdivision. - Tile entry. Great room with hardwood floors, cathedral ceiling, plant ledges & ceiling fan. Kitchen/dining combination with tile floor.
6041 Dunridge Dr
6041 Dunridge Drive, Wallace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1868 sqft
6041 Dunridge Dr Available 08/14/20 Stonechase Home Available! Fully Covered Backporch! - What a fabulous floor-plan in the highly desired Stonechase subdivision. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has great space right where it's needed.
2569 GEMSTONE CIR
2569 Gemstone Circle, Wallace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3036 sqft
ASHLEY PLANTATION in Pace --- 3036 square foot 4 bedroom and 3 bath executive home on corner lot. This home has numerous amenities from stainless steel appliances to hardwood & tile floors. Granite countertops in the kitchen and 3 bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Wallace
4716 FRANCES ST
4716 Frances Street, Pace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1922 sqft
Newer Kitchen and laundry room floor in a very nice Brick home on a Nice Corner Lot, Privacy Fence, Two Car Garage and Alarm System in place.
5533 Mill Race Circle
5533 Mill Race Circle, Pace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
2540 sqft
Like New Home in Desired Pace Mill Creek - Check out this wonderful craftsman styled home in Pace Mill Creek! As you approach the front door, you will notice the large porch suited for space to relax and enjoy the surroundings.
4297 Winners Gait Cir
4297 Winners Gait Circle, Pace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2616 sqft
4297 Winners Gait Cir Available 08/14/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom in Winners Gait - Welcome to this wonderful home in the desirable Winners Gait Subdivision! As you enter the home, you are greeted by two large rooms on either size, perfect for dining,
9095 Irongate Blvd.
9095 Iron Gate Blvd, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
2025 sqft
5432 Turbine Way
5432 Turbine Way, Pace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2300 sqft
Walking Distance to Dixon Elem and Sims Middle - Take advantage of this great 4 bedroom PLUS Formal Dining Room/ 2 Bathroom with nearly 2300 sq ft in Pace Mill Creek.
4879 Spencer Oaks Blvd
4879 Spencer Oaks Boulevard, Pace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2557 sqft
4879 Spencer Oaks Blvd Available 07/24/20 4 Bedroom in Spencer Oaks Subdivision - Great 4 bedroom home in Spencer Oaks, located in the heart of Pace.
9095 IRON GATE BLVD
9095 Iron Gate Boulevard, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
2025 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the gated community of Cottonwood is perfect for those looking to be near great, weekly shopping while also having the peace of a private neighborhood.
4964 W SPENCER FIELD RD
4964 West Spencer Field Road, Pace, FL
2 Bedrooms
$795
925 sqft
Vinyl sided, one story 2 bedroom apartment in Pace! Located off West Spencer Field Rd. in the heart of Pace. This desired location is near schools and shopping! Tiled floors throughout with no carpet.
4668 CYRIL DR
4668 Cyril Drive, Pea Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1404 sqft
Home totally renovated 2018, 1/2 wall between Dining & Great Room with Bar Added. New tile in Great room & bedrooms. Huge great room with fireplace, closet, wall of windows so its light and bright.
4532 ALBA ST
4532 Alba Street, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1305 sqft
Great location, just 1 block off Hwy 90, close to everything in this wonderful desirable Pace neighborhood. Total electric, super efficient, low maintenance, a hipped roof line w/ dimensional shingle. This home has a fantastic open floor plan.
4696 KEYSER LN
4696 Keyser Lane, Pea Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1404 sqft
THIS IS THE ONE, GREAT FOR SMALL FAMILY. 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME WITH TILE THROUGHOUT HOME EXCEPT OFFICE/DEN AREA. SCREENED 15X10 PATIO. NO INDOOR SMOKERS. PETS OK WITH OWNERS APPROVAL. TENANT TO VERIFY SCHOOL DISTRICT.
4473 Nora Ave
4473 Nora Avenue, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1401 sqft
Pool Home in Pace - Great Find! - Welcome home to 4473 Nora Ave! Stepping inside the front entry way you are met with tile flooring and an open living room and connection to the kitchen.
5246 PEACOCK DR
5246 Peacock Dr, Santa Rosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$675
700 sqft
Super Cute Duplex located in Milton ~ Off Hwy 90 and Spencer Field Rd~ Inside features 700 sq.ft. of living space. NO carpet in the entire home! Living room ~ Eat in Kitchen with fridge and stove! Water/sewer and lawn care is included in rent.
5461 Woodsman Dr
5461 Woodsman Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1959 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom in Timber Creek! - Check out this great home in the quiet Timber Creek Subdivision. The home has 3 full bedrooms, a formal office and formal dining room. In addition the house features a great breakfast area in the kitchen.
4574 Belvedere Circle
4574 Belvedere Circle, Pace, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2450 sqft
Pace, Dixon, 4/2, Covered patio, Sprinklers - GREAT LOCATION!! A Fabulous 4 bedroom/ 2 bath within walking distance to Dixon Primary, Pace High School, and the public library.
5547 Berryhill Rd
5547 Berryhill Road, Santa Rosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1311 sqft
Cute 3 Bedroom Home Convenient to Everything - This great 3 bedroom home is located on Berrryhill Rd, with a short commute to the Interstate, Whiting Field, Shopping, and Hospital.
4639 SANTA ROSA DR
4639 Santa Rosa Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1578 sqft
Check out this charming brick home located in Pace~ Close to HWY 90, restaurants and shopping! Hardwood and laminate flooring throughout ~ Kitchen is a nice size with lots of cabinets and includes a fridge, stove, and dishwasher~ Formal dining and
6010 E Cambridge Way
6010 East Cambridge Way, Santa Rosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3210 sqft
Executive Pool Home in Hammersmith - Gorgeous Executive Pool Home in Hammersmith. If you are looking for a fantastic and well-appointed home in Pace, look no further. This home has features and upgrades galore.
5228 PARKSIDE DR
5228 Parkside Drive, Pace, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1690 sqft
This is a very charming 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home with a spacious eat-in kitchen open to the family room. Convenient to everything including Whiting field and Pensacola.
Results within 10 miles of Wallace
7840 Lilac Ln, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1271 sqft
Southwest of the N. Davis/290 intersection, Majestic Oaks has an abundance of open space. Asymmetrical apartments are beautifully designed. Amenities include gym, pool, playground, clubhouse, business center, guest parking, bbq pits and dog park.
9009 University Pkwy, Ferry Pass, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcoming pet-friendly complex with a dog park, internet cafe and round-the-clock maintenance. Air-conditioned units have been recently renovated. Across the street from Florida State University College of Medicine.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Wallace area include Bishop State Community College, University of South Alabama, Spring Hill College, The University of West Florida, and Pensacola State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wallace from include Mobile, Pensacola, Daphne, Destin, and Ferry Pass.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Ensley, FLSpanish Fort, ALFort Walton Beach, FLFoley, ALGulf Shores, ALBrent, FLValparaiso, FLLake Lorraine, FL