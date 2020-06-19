6433 Morgan La Fee LN

Amenities

Ask about the Move In Special! Rare and unique rental home now available in Camelot right off Daniels Pkwy just 1 minute from US41...talk about prime location!! Rent this amazing furnished or unfurnished 1759 sq ft 3 bed 2 bath pool home with so many great features it's sure to impress. This home is situated on an oversized corner lot with a tropical paradise backyard beautifully landscaped with mature trees and plants, a poured concrete slab w/basketball hoop, and enough room to park your RV or boat! Huge kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, impact glass windows and doors, travertine tile in bathroom showers, zero carpet, spacious lanai with a massive screened enclosed pool that is 11 feet deep in the center! Split floor plan with living room and family room, walk in closets in every bedroom, ceiling fans, pool bath and just overall a great house and neighborhood. Yes, Pet friendly w/limitations. Furnishings included and plenty of space to bring some of your own favorite pieces. For specific details about the furnishings speak with our experienced rental agents. NO HOA application, rules, or fees for this property.



Application Fee $100 PER ADULT.