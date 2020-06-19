All apartments in Villas
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:14 AM

6433 Morgan La Fee LN

6433 Morgan La Fee Lane · (239) 482-8040
Location

6433 Morgan La Fee Lane, Villas, FL 33912

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,799

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
Ask about the Move In Special! Rare and unique rental home now available in Camelot right off Daniels Pkwy just 1 minute from US41...talk about prime location!! Rent this amazing furnished or unfurnished 1759 sq ft 3 bed 2 bath pool home with so many great features it's sure to impress. This home is situated on an oversized corner lot with a tropical paradise backyard beautifully landscaped with mature trees and plants, a poured concrete slab w/basketball hoop, and enough room to park your RV or boat! Huge kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, impact glass windows and doors, travertine tile in bathroom showers, zero carpet, spacious lanai with a massive screened enclosed pool that is 11 feet deep in the center! Split floor plan with living room and family room, walk in closets in every bedroom, ceiling fans, pool bath and just overall a great house and neighborhood. Yes, Pet friendly w/limitations. Furnishings included and plenty of space to bring some of your own favorite pieces. For specific details about the furnishings speak with our experienced rental agents. NO HOA application, rules, or fees for this property.

Application Fee $100 PER ADULT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

