All apartments in Villas
Find more places like 5601 Chelsey LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Villas, FL
/
5601 Chelsey LN
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:17 PM

5601 Chelsey LN

5601 Chelsey Lane · (239) 989-0111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Villas
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5601 Chelsey Lane, Villas, FL 33912

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
BELL TOWER PARK! This spacious lake view second-floor townhouse features 3 bedrooms, full en-suite bathrooms, a 2 car garage, and 2,338 Sqft under air. Located in Bell Tower Park, a gated community in the heart of Fort Myers. Just minutes to beaches, airport, shopping, and entertainment, Bell Tower Park offers all the Florida amenities: clubhouse, pool, spa, playground, tennis and basketball courts, large exercise rooms, and fabulously maintained landscaping and sidewalks throughout the community. The master suite overlooks the lake and has sliders to the lanai, walk-in closets. the master bathroom has a separate tub and walk-in shower and dual vanities. The spacious kitchen features a breakfast nook overlooking the lake with sliders to the patio, walk-in pantry and tons of cabinets. The large laundry room with sink also boasts a large wall of cabinets. The condo is fully furnished and includes garage parking and a lovely 2nd story screened-in balcony. Basic cable, internet, water/sewer, trash removal . Minimum 30-day rental required. No pets. Available June through December 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5601 Chelsey LN have any available units?
5601 Chelsey LN has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5601 Chelsey LN have?
Some of 5601 Chelsey LN's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5601 Chelsey LN currently offering any rent specials?
5601 Chelsey LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5601 Chelsey LN pet-friendly?
No, 5601 Chelsey LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Villas.
Does 5601 Chelsey LN offer parking?
Yes, 5601 Chelsey LN offers parking.
Does 5601 Chelsey LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5601 Chelsey LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5601 Chelsey LN have a pool?
Yes, 5601 Chelsey LN has a pool.
Does 5601 Chelsey LN have accessible units?
No, 5601 Chelsey LN does not have accessible units.
Does 5601 Chelsey LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 5601 Chelsey LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5601 Chelsey LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 5601 Chelsey LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5601 Chelsey LN?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashlar Apartment Homes
13001 Corbel Cir
Villas, FL 33907
Pine Meadows I Apartments
15025 Pine Meadows Drive
Villas, FL 33908

Similar Pages

Villas 1 BedroomsVillas 2 Bedrooms
Villas Apartments with BalconiesVillas Apartments with Parking
Villas Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FL
Pelican Bay, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLEnglewood, FLLely Resort, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLOrangetree, FLNorth Port, FLSouth Venice, FL
Lehigh Acres, FLMcGregor, FLSt. James City, FLLely, FLTice, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLRotonda, FLVineyards, FLGateway, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity