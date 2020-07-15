5601 Chelsey LN

Amenities

BELL TOWER PARK! This spacious lake view second-floor townhouse features 3 bedrooms, full en-suite bathrooms, a 2 car garage, and 2,338 Sqft under air. Located in Bell Tower Park, a gated community in the heart of Fort Myers. Just minutes to beaches, airport, shopping, and entertainment, Bell Tower Park offers all the Florida amenities: clubhouse, pool, spa, playground, tennis and basketball courts, large exercise rooms, and fabulously maintained landscaping and sidewalks throughout the community. The master suite overlooks the lake and has sliders to the lanai, walk-in closets. the master bathroom has a separate tub and walk-in shower and dual vanities. The spacious kitchen features a breakfast nook overlooking the lake with sliders to the patio, walk-in pantry and tons of cabinets. The large laundry room with sink also boasts a large wall of cabinets. The condo is fully furnished and includes garage parking and a lovely 2nd story screened-in balcony. Basic cable, internet, water/sewer, trash removal . Minimum 30-day rental required. No pets. Available June through December 2020