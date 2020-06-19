All apartments in Viera West
5976 INDIGO CROSSING DRIVE

5976 Indigo Crossing Drive · (855) 406-7368
Location

5976 Indigo Crossing Drive, Viera West, FL 32955
Indigo Crossing

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,099

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1911 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You’ve found your dream home! This newly remodeled home has an open floor plan and plenty of living space. You’ll love the beautiful kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The living area is ideal for entertaining guests or relaxing. The master bathroom has a luxurious tub, glass-door shower, and dual sinks. This home won’t last long!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer. Learn more about this service

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

