5976 INDIGO CROSSING DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You’ve found your dream home! This newly remodeled home has an open floor plan and plenty of living space. You’ll love the beautiful kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The living area is ideal for entertaining guests or relaxing. The master bathroom has a luxurious tub, glass-door shower, and dual sinks. This home won’t last long!



Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer. Learn more about this service