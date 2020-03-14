All apartments in Viera East
1780 Rocky Wood Circle
Last updated March 14 2020 at 1:54 AM

1780 Rocky Wood Circle

1780 Rocky Wood Circle · (321) 432-8359
Location

1780 Rocky Wood Circle, Viera East, FL 32955
Viera North

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit #121 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1173 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
This fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has beautiful updates throughout. The floor Plan is open and spacious with vaulted ceiling. Laundry closet with washer and dryer included. Perfectly located in Viera with easy access to I95, US1, and The Avenues shopping center with great shopping, restaurants, and a Movie theater. The Greens At Viera East is a gated community, amenities include a swimming pool, spa, fitness area, and well maintained grounds. Just bring your toothbrush and get ready to enjoy the best of Florida lifestyle living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1780 Rocky Wood Circle have any available units?
1780 Rocky Wood Circle has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1780 Rocky Wood Circle have?
Some of 1780 Rocky Wood Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1780 Rocky Wood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1780 Rocky Wood Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1780 Rocky Wood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1780 Rocky Wood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Viera East.
Does 1780 Rocky Wood Circle offer parking?
No, 1780 Rocky Wood Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1780 Rocky Wood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1780 Rocky Wood Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1780 Rocky Wood Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1780 Rocky Wood Circle has a pool.
Does 1780 Rocky Wood Circle have accessible units?
No, 1780 Rocky Wood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1780 Rocky Wood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1780 Rocky Wood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1780 Rocky Wood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1780 Rocky Wood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
