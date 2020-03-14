1780 Rocky Wood Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities gym pool hot tub media room

This fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has beautiful updates throughout. The floor Plan is open and spacious with vaulted ceiling. Laundry closet with washer and dryer included. Perfectly located in Viera with easy access to I95, US1, and The Avenues shopping center with great shopping, restaurants, and a Movie theater. The Greens At Viera East is a gated community, amenities include a swimming pool, spa, fitness area, and well maintained grounds. Just bring your toothbrush and get ready to enjoy the best of Florida lifestyle living.