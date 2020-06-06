All apartments in Vero Beach
Find more places like 2015 15th Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vero Beach, FL
/
2015 15th Lane
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:15 PM

2015 15th Lane

2015 15th Lane · (772) 321-5742
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vero Beach
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2015 15th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
media room
Utilities included...Relax around the pool at this “heart of Vero” home located within 10 minutes to the ocean, shopping, dining, parks, theatres, and golf. Turnkey furnished; tile floors thru out. Sorry, no smoking...small pet considered

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 15th Lane have any available units?
2015 15th Lane has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2015 15th Lane have?
Some of 2015 15th Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2015 15th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2015 15th Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 15th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2015 15th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2015 15th Lane offer parking?
No, 2015 15th Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2015 15th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2015 15th Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 15th Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2015 15th Lane has a pool.
Does 2015 15th Lane have accessible units?
No, 2015 15th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 15th Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2015 15th Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2015 15th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2015 15th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2015 15th Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Vero Beach 1 BedroomsVero Beach 2 Bedrooms
Vero Beach Apartments with PoolVero Beach Furnished Apartments
Vero Beach Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLJupiter, FLFort Pierce, FL
West Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLStuart, FLViera West, FLJensen Beach, FLIndialantic, FL
Sebastian, FLLakewood Park, FLSatellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLCocoa, FLVero Beach South, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity