Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking pool

Boater's Bliss! This West Indies inspired home is spectacular with 2 boat lifts,deep water mooring for a yacht and panoramic views of the intracoastal,both bridges and a park!Owners have thought of every detail to make your stay convenient, comfortable and truly memorable,you will want to return!3 lovely suites,a chefs kitchen to envy,a Lazy River,an Infinity Edge and a shaded kiddie pool!Fenced 4FIDO Pets considered on individual basis .