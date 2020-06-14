908 VILLAS DRIVE

Amenities

Welocme to Venice Villas, a Beach Front community on the Beautiful Island of Venice! Come and enjoy your Tropical Vacation in this Adorable Studio. This second floor,end unit overlooks the huge Community Pool and BBQ Grill area. Charming, beachy, 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath. Walk out your door and up to your beautiful, sparkling beach's private entrance. Sit in either of 2 gazebos at the beach and enjoy the shade and the soothing sound of the Gulf. Take a swim in one of the largest pools on the island. Collect Shark's Teeth and Watch the Dolphins. Walk to the Charming Historic Downtown, Quaint Shops, Live Theatre, Wine Bistros, Art Shows and other special events. So many delicious Restaurants and Cafes. Take in a sunset right from you front balcony. Courtyards with comfortable patio furniture are a great place to meet other area visitors or your neighbors. All this is just minutes to golf, restaurants, shops, bike trails, boating, and lots more. This location is your perfect getaway destination, You won't want to leave! Minimum 2 week stay.