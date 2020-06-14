All apartments in Venice
Last updated April 16 2020 at 3:52 PM

908 VILLAS DRIVE

908 Villas Drive · (727) 403-1814
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

908 Villas Drive, Venice, FL 34285
Golden Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 63 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
ceiling fan
media room
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Welocme to Venice Villas, a Beach Front community on the Beautiful Island of Venice! Come and enjoy your Tropical Vacation in this Adorable Studio. This second floor,end unit overlooks the huge Community Pool and BBQ Grill area. Charming, beachy, 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath. Walk out your door and up to your beautiful, sparkling beach's private entrance. Sit in either of 2 gazebos at the beach and enjoy the shade and the soothing sound of the Gulf. Take a swim in one of the largest pools on the island. Collect Shark's Teeth and Watch the Dolphins. Walk to the Charming Historic Downtown, Quaint Shops, Live Theatre, Wine Bistros, Art Shows and other special events. So many delicious Restaurants and Cafes. Take in a sunset right from you front balcony. Courtyards with comfortable patio furniture are a great place to meet other area visitors or your neighbors. All this is just minutes to golf, restaurants, shops, bike trails, boating, and lots more. This location is your perfect getaway destination, You won't want to leave! Minimum 2 week stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 VILLAS DRIVE have any available units?
908 VILLAS DRIVE has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Venice, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Venice Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 VILLAS DRIVE have?
Some of 908 VILLAS DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 VILLAS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
908 VILLAS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 VILLAS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 908 VILLAS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Venice.
Does 908 VILLAS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 908 VILLAS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 908 VILLAS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 VILLAS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 VILLAS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 908 VILLAS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 908 VILLAS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 908 VILLAS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 908 VILLAS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 VILLAS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
