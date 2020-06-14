901 Riviera St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Amazingly Fantastic!! Here we have a 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a pool and hot tub on Venice Island, centrally located to the beach, shopping and downtown.



The space to spread out inside this house is expansive. A very pleasant foyer greets you. The main area opens up to dual living rooms, a formal dining room, eat in kitchen and a sun-room nestled off the kitchen. We'll come back and tell you more about the kitchen shortly.



The master suite, hosting a king size bed, is over-sized to say the least. There is a wall of sliding doors that open to the screen lanai and pool area as well as a french door leading to private side patio. The walk-in closet will hold more then you could want for a vacation stay. The master bath is a true spa in itself with the garden tub and walk in shower, dual sinks and private water closet.



You'll find the other three bedrooms on the opposite side of the house, making this a great home for large groups, families, or sharing with close friends that don't need to be too close.



The 2nd bedroom has it's own spa bath and separate shower. It hosts a queen bed and also offers it's own private patio through a set of french doors. A third bedroom has a full bed and 4th offers a trundle bed.



The sun-room is the perfect place to find your corner and tuck in with a book- that is if you don't want to just relax in the rocking chair in the library, yes, library. We need to not forget the small quiet library area as well. The sun-room opens up completely to the outside pool area as well.



The dining room will comfortably seat plenty for your large dinners. There's also a large area to eat casually in the kitchen also. Ah yes, the kitchen!! This kitchen will blow your mind. 'Large', 'huge', 'enormous' are words that don't do it justice. It seems like endless miles of granite just waiting for your gourmet meals to be made. Top of the line quality appliances and fixtures finish this kitchen off and will make anyone from the vacation chef to the take-out food expert truly enjoy being in the space.



The outside lanai area with pool and hot tub are breathtaking. Lounge under the shaded covered porch, dine outside, soak up the rays all around, and an outdoor fireplace bring this a true Florida dream vacation home.



All furnishings are upscale quality. From antiques to modern, they've been blended nicely and adorn the house into a home you won't want to leave.



High-season $8500/month

Mid-season $5000/month

Low-season $3500/month



**Please Call for specific rates and availability.

Holiday weeks are consider 'high season'

Prices based on occupancy of 4, additional charges may apply for additional guests.

**Pool heat is available by propane and is optional for additional charge.