All apartments in Venice
Find more places like 901 Riviera St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Venice, FL
/
901 Riviera St
Last updated April 27 2020 at 5:46 PM

901 Riviera St

901 Riviera Street · (941) 650-3243
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Venice
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

901 Riviera Street, Venice, FL 34285

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3314 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Amazingly Fantastic!! Here we have a 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a pool and hot tub on Venice Island, centrally located to the beach, shopping and downtown.

The space to spread out inside this house is expansive. A very pleasant foyer greets you. The main area opens up to dual living rooms, a formal dining room, eat in kitchen and a sun-room nestled off the kitchen. We'll come back and tell you more about the kitchen shortly.

The master suite, hosting a king size bed, is over-sized to say the least. There is a wall of sliding doors that open to the screen lanai and pool area as well as a french door leading to private side patio. The walk-in closet will hold more then you could want for a vacation stay. The master bath is a true spa in itself with the garden tub and walk in shower, dual sinks and private water closet.

You'll find the other three bedrooms on the opposite side of the house, making this a great home for large groups, families, or sharing with close friends that don't need to be too close.

The 2nd bedroom has it's own spa bath and separate shower. It hosts a queen bed and also offers it's own private patio through a set of french doors. A third bedroom has a full bed and 4th offers a trundle bed.

The sun-room is the perfect place to find your corner and tuck in with a book- that is if you don't want to just relax in the rocking chair in the library, yes, library. We need to not forget the small quiet library area as well. The sun-room opens up completely to the outside pool area as well.

The dining room will comfortably seat plenty for your large dinners. There's also a large area to eat casually in the kitchen also. Ah yes, the kitchen!! This kitchen will blow your mind. 'Large', 'huge', 'enormous' are words that don't do it justice. It seems like endless miles of granite just waiting for your gourmet meals to be made. Top of the line quality appliances and fixtures finish this kitchen off and will make anyone from the vacation chef to the take-out food expert truly enjoy being in the space.

The outside lanai area with pool and hot tub are breathtaking. Lounge under the shaded covered porch, dine outside, soak up the rays all around, and an outdoor fireplace bring this a true Florida dream vacation home.

All furnishings are upscale quality. From antiques to modern, they've been blended nicely and adorn the house into a home you won't want to leave.

High-season $8500/month
Mid-season $5000/month
Low-season $3500/month

**Please Call for specific rates and availability.
Holiday weeks are consider 'high season'
Prices based on occupancy of 4, additional charges may apply for additional guests.
**Pool heat is available by propane and is optional for additional charge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 Riviera St have any available units?
901 Riviera St has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Venice, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Venice Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 Riviera St have?
Some of 901 Riviera St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 Riviera St currently offering any rent specials?
901 Riviera St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Riviera St pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 Riviera St is pet friendly.
Does 901 Riviera St offer parking?
Yes, 901 Riviera St does offer parking.
Does 901 Riviera St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 901 Riviera St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Riviera St have a pool?
Yes, 901 Riviera St has a pool.
Does 901 Riviera St have accessible units?
No, 901 Riviera St does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Riviera St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 Riviera St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 901 Riviera St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Advenir at Monterrey
1001 Center Rd
Venice, FL 34292
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir
Venice, FL 34275
The Rialto Apartments Venice
1 Plaza Mayor
Venice, FL 34285

Similar Pages

Venice 1 BedroomsVenice 2 Bedrooms
Venice Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVenice Apartments with Parking
Venice Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLCape Coral, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLNorth Port, FLValrico, FLSeminole, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLFish Hawk, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLThe Meadows, FLVenice Gardens, FLMemphis, FL
Apollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity