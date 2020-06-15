512 W VENICE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool media room tennis court

Penthouse in downtown Venice Island! Enjoy the beautiful views from your 7th floor screened lanai! Secured entry and elevator in very well maintained building with lots of activities! Elevator, pool, covered parking and social atmosphere! 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit split floor plan.

Tile throughout, very clean and spacious set up. Lots of light and view of the park! 2 blocks from the Boulevard, downtown, theaters restaurants and shops! Walk to the beach for the sunsets! Tennis courts steps away!