All apartments in Venice
Find more places like 512 W VENICE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Venice, FL
/
512 W VENICE AVENUE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:12 AM

512 W VENICE AVENUE

512 West Venice Avenue · (941) 302-3648
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Venice
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

512 West Venice Avenue, Venice, FL 34285
Venice

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit PH2 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1526 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
tennis court
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
Penthouse in downtown Venice Island! Enjoy the beautiful views from your 7th floor screened lanai! Secured entry and elevator in very well maintained building with lots of activities! Elevator, pool, covered parking and social atmosphere! 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit split floor plan.
Tile throughout, very clean and spacious set up. Lots of light and view of the park! 2 blocks from the Boulevard, downtown, theaters restaurants and shops! Walk to the beach for the sunsets! Tennis courts steps away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 W VENICE AVENUE have any available units?
512 W VENICE AVENUE has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Venice, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Venice Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 W VENICE AVENUE have?
Some of 512 W VENICE AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 W VENICE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
512 W VENICE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 W VENICE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 512 W VENICE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Venice.
Does 512 W VENICE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 512 W VENICE AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 512 W VENICE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 W VENICE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 W VENICE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 512 W VENICE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 512 W VENICE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 512 W VENICE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 512 W VENICE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 W VENICE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 512 W VENICE AVENUE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Rialto Apartments Venice
1 Plaza Mayor
Venice, FL 34285
Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir
Venice, FL 34275
Advenir at Monterrey
1001 Center Rd
Venice, FL 34292

Similar Pages

Venice 1 BedroomsVenice 2 Bedrooms
Venice Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVenice Apartments with Parking
Venice Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLCape Coral, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLNorth Port, FLValrico, FLSeminole, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLFish Hawk, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLThe Meadows, FLVenice Gardens, FLMemphis, FL
Apollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity