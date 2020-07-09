416 Sunset Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room

Enjoy the good life at this Venice Island 3 bed, 4.5 bath, pool home with private beach access to the Gulf of Mexico.



This home really shows off opulence at it's best. The exterior craftsman's style of the home makes you feel welcome the instance your arrive. Lush landscaping and privacy fencing surround the property. Indulge in the heated spa and pool. There's an abundance of outdoor screened space to relax, entertain, dine poolside and enjoy the Florida weather we all love so much.



Inside you will find WOW factors around every corner.



The main living area is open to the dining and kitchen allowing for fantastic flow. Finished with slate tile and cedar planked ceilings, natural light floods the space from the four sky lights recessed high up in the volume ceilings. A large stone fireplace compliments the living room. The kitchen will please the most discriminating cook with it's high-end appliances and granite counter work space.



Lose your self in the separate media room furnished with custom theater seating and the best of HD TV and sound, bringing home entertainment to your vacation stay.



The master suite gives new definition to lavish. A king bed dressed with quality linens awaits you in the oversized room that you never have to leave. A large flat screen and additional reclining viewing chairs give an in-room lounge area. Double french doors lead directly off the master bedroom to the pool and spa. Leave those doors wide open for that sea breeze and at night you will hear the subtle crash of the Gulf waves. The master bath, equally impressive, with its large walk in Roman shower, claw foot tub, double pedestal sinks and separate water closet is finished with white tile and fluffy towels.



You'll find each bedroom has it's own attached bath. One bedroom offers a queen sized bed and the other offers two twin beds. The additional pool bath is fantastic for coming in from the beach.



There is no doubt that you will find this beach-side vacation house truly superb. And of course, it's location, with being only three houses down from the beach and within a short distance to downtown Venice is icing on the cake.



High Season: $8500/month

Mid Season: $6500/month

Low season: $3300/month



*Holiday Weeks are considered high season.

** Please call for specific rates and availability. This property adheres by all local rental ordinances as a single family dwelling.