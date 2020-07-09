All apartments in Venice
416 Sunset Dr

416 Sunset Drive · (941) 650-3243
Location

416 Sunset Drive, Venice, FL 34285

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

3 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 2516 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
Enjoy the good life at this Venice Island 3 bed, 4.5 bath, pool home with private beach access to the Gulf of Mexico.

This home really shows off opulence at it's best. The exterior craftsman's style of the home makes you feel welcome the instance your arrive. Lush landscaping and privacy fencing surround the property. Indulge in the heated spa and pool. There's an abundance of outdoor screened space to relax, entertain, dine poolside and enjoy the Florida weather we all love so much.

Inside you will find WOW factors around every corner.

The main living area is open to the dining and kitchen allowing for fantastic flow. Finished with slate tile and cedar planked ceilings, natural light floods the space from the four sky lights recessed high up in the volume ceilings. A large stone fireplace compliments the living room. The kitchen will please the most discriminating cook with it's high-end appliances and granite counter work space.

Lose your self in the separate media room furnished with custom theater seating and the best of HD TV and sound, bringing home entertainment to your vacation stay.

The master suite gives new definition to lavish. A king bed dressed with quality linens awaits you in the oversized room that you never have to leave. A large flat screen and additional reclining viewing chairs give an in-room lounge area. Double french doors lead directly off the master bedroom to the pool and spa. Leave those doors wide open for that sea breeze and at night you will hear the subtle crash of the Gulf waves. The master bath, equally impressive, with its large walk in Roman shower, claw foot tub, double pedestal sinks and separate water closet is finished with white tile and fluffy towels.

You'll find each bedroom has it's own attached bath. One bedroom offers a queen sized bed and the other offers two twin beds. The additional pool bath is fantastic for coming in from the beach.

There is no doubt that you will find this beach-side vacation house truly superb. And of course, it's location, with being only three houses down from the beach and within a short distance to downtown Venice is icing on the cake.

High Season: $8500/month
Mid Season: $6500/month
Low season: $3300/month

*Holiday Weeks are considered high season.
** Please call for specific rates and availability. This property adheres by all local rental ordinances as a single family dwelling.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Sunset Dr have any available units?
416 Sunset Dr has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Venice, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Venice Rent Report.
What amenities does 416 Sunset Dr have?
Some of 416 Sunset Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 Sunset Dr currently offering any rent specials?
416 Sunset Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Sunset Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 416 Sunset Dr is pet friendly.
Does 416 Sunset Dr offer parking?
Yes, 416 Sunset Dr offers parking.
Does 416 Sunset Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 416 Sunset Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Sunset Dr have a pool?
Yes, 416 Sunset Dr has a pool.
Does 416 Sunset Dr have accessible units?
No, 416 Sunset Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Sunset Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 Sunset Dr has units with dishwashers.
