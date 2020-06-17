All apartments in Venice
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

2400 RAVINIA CIRCLE

2400 Ravinia Circle · (828) 779-0005
Location

2400 Ravinia Circle, Venice, FL 34292
Capri Isles

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2400 · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1439 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Very well maintained, clean, FULLY FURNISHED, 2 bed room, 2 full bath condo on first floor. Very roomy Master Suite. Nice den/office (or third bedroom) to get some work done or relax. Inviting heated community pool to meet some new friends or entertain some old friends. Join your neighbors for a in pool exercise session, Darts, or seasonal weekly covered dish gatherings. Close drive to shopping and restaurants. 1.7 to Publix, 4 miles to Venice beach and historical Downtown Venice. View is Capri Isles Golf Course right outside your back door. One car garage and one additional reserved parking space. This is a very desirable location in Venice Florida.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 RAVINIA CIRCLE have any available units?
2400 RAVINIA CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Venice, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Venice Rent Report.
What amenities does 2400 RAVINIA CIRCLE have?
Some of 2400 RAVINIA CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 RAVINIA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2400 RAVINIA CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 RAVINIA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2400 RAVINIA CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Venice.
Does 2400 RAVINIA CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2400 RAVINIA CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 2400 RAVINIA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2400 RAVINIA CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 RAVINIA CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 2400 RAVINIA CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 2400 RAVINIA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2400 RAVINIA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 RAVINIA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2400 RAVINIA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
