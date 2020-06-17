2400 RAVINIA CIRCLE

Amenities
Very well maintained, clean, FULLY FURNISHED, 2 bed room, 2 full bath condo on first floor. Very roomy Master Suite. Nice den/office (or third bedroom) to get some work done or relax. Inviting heated community pool to meet some new friends or entertain some old friends. Join your neighbors for a in pool exercise session, Darts, or seasonal weekly covered dish gatherings. Close drive to shopping and restaurants. 1.7 to Publix, 4 miles to Venice beach and historical Downtown Venice. View is Capri Isles Golf Course right outside your back door. One car garage and one additional reserved parking space. This is a very desirable location in Venice Florida.