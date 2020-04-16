1506 Strada D Oro

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Find your sweet Florida vacation spot right here in this 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home, located in a quiet residential neighborhood, offering mature trees and landscaping, yet so close to everything the Venice/Nokomis area has to offer. With your choice of beaches within a few miles, shopping, golfing, restaurants and attractions, this home away from home has it all.

Fresh, clean, newer furnishings, remodeled kitchen and an over all very well kept home are just a few more ways to describe this vacation home.

The main living area, dining area and kitchen are open to each other. You'll also enjoy the enclosed FL sunroom as well as a fully screen outdoor lanai space surrounding the pool.

The master bedroom hosts a king sized bed and attached bath. The split bedroom floor plans leads to the 2nd bedroom with a queen bed and 3rd bedroom with a full bed and it's own private entrance to the pool area.

Plenty of linens and towels are provided along with on site washer and dryer.



High Season: 4600/month

Mid Season:3500/month

Low Season: 3300/month



Please Call for specific rates and availability

**Prices based on occupancy of 4, additional charges may apply for additional guests.