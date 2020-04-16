All apartments in Venice
Find more places like 1506 Strada D Oro.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Venice, FL
/
1506 Strada D Oro
Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:26 AM

1506 Strada D Oro

1506 Strada D Oro · (941) 650-3243
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Venice
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1506 Strada D Oro, Venice, FL 34292

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Find your sweet Florida vacation spot right here in this 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home, located in a quiet residential neighborhood, offering mature trees and landscaping, yet so close to everything the Venice/Nokomis area has to offer. With your choice of beaches within a few miles, shopping, golfing, restaurants and attractions, this home away from home has it all.
Fresh, clean, newer furnishings, remodeled kitchen and an over all very well kept home are just a few more ways to describe this vacation home.
The main living area, dining area and kitchen are open to each other. You'll also enjoy the enclosed FL sunroom as well as a fully screen outdoor lanai space surrounding the pool.
The master bedroom hosts a king sized bed and attached bath. The split bedroom floor plans leads to the 2nd bedroom with a queen bed and 3rd bedroom with a full bed and it's own private entrance to the pool area.
Plenty of linens and towels are provided along with on site washer and dryer.

High Season: 4600/month
Mid Season:3500/month
Low Season: 3300/month

Please Call for specific rates and availability
**Prices based on occupancy of 4, additional charges may apply for additional guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 Strada D Oro have any available units?
1506 Strada D Oro has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Venice, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Venice Rent Report.
What amenities does 1506 Strada D Oro have?
Some of 1506 Strada D Oro's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1506 Strada D Oro currently offering any rent specials?
1506 Strada D Oro isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 Strada D Oro pet-friendly?
Yes, 1506 Strada D Oro is pet friendly.
Does 1506 Strada D Oro offer parking?
Yes, 1506 Strada D Oro does offer parking.
Does 1506 Strada D Oro have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1506 Strada D Oro offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 Strada D Oro have a pool?
Yes, 1506 Strada D Oro has a pool.
Does 1506 Strada D Oro have accessible units?
No, 1506 Strada D Oro does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 Strada D Oro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1506 Strada D Oro has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1506 Strada D Oro?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Treviso Grand
100 Treviso Grand Cir
Venice, FL 34275
The Rialto Apartments Venice
1 Plaza Mayor
Venice, FL 34285
Advenir at Monterrey
1001 Center Rd
Venice, FL 34292

Similar Pages

Venice 1 BedroomsVenice 2 Bedrooms
Venice Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVenice Apartments with Parking
Venice Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLFort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLCape Coral, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLNorth Port, FLValrico, FLSeminole, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLFish Hawk, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLThe Meadows, FLVenice Gardens, FLMemphis, FL
Apollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLSouthgate, FLLehigh Acres, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLPunta Gorda, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity