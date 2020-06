Amenities

recently renovated pool elevator microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator pool

On the Gulf of Mexico, check out this Seasonal Rental, beautiful Island of Venice Condo on the Gulf of Mexico. Enjoy views of the Gulf and the Bay from your 6th floor lanai in this 2 bed 2 bath condo. Completely remodeled in 2019. When you are ready, walk to your pool and spend the day on the beach right outside your door, walk to the Jetty and Crows Nest, this is the best way to enjoy Paradise.