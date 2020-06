Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

This condo is a lovely two bedroom, two bath unit with a very pleasant view overlooking a small lake. Nicely decorated and furnished it has new carpeting, granite countertops and all new kitchen appliances . The community has a large clubhouse, heated pool and many activities. Located near golf, shopping, medical facilities and restaurants, this is a prime vacation location. CALL FOR OFF SEASON RATES AND AVAILABILITY

RENTED JANUARY THROUGH APRIL 2020