SEASONAL/SHORT TERM-GATED GOLF COMMUNITY - NOKOMIS - Come see this 2/2 single family home in the gated, upscale community of Venetian Golf & River Club. Nice lake views to enjoy while relaxing or grilling your dinner on a spacious screened lanai. Amenities include 2 pools, tennis courts, fitness club and private access to the Myakka River Reserve. $3800 (December-April). 60 day minimum. Only $2500/month off-season. This property could be your next vacation home. Small non-aggressive pet accepted with $1000 refundable pet deposit. LEASED DEC-MARCH 2021.



(RLNE1901154)