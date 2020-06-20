1000 San Lino Circle Unit 1014

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage stainless steel pool elevator

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage media room

Spacious Ground floor - Annual unfurnished Condo in Beautiful San Lino Community with Community Pool - Annual unfurnished Condo with Single-car garage - centrally located to all of Venice Amenities!



Spacious Ground floor corner-Unit providing lake front view -and – less than 3 miles to the downtown shopping district, parks, Venice Community Theatre and the world-famous Venice Beach! An abundance of comfort with just over 2,100 square feet of living area for this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, plus den or alternating office. As you enter the foyer it opens to an expansive great room that includes a formal dining area, double doors to the den and a beautiful kitchen. The open kitchen has solid wood cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and an inviting breakfast bar perfect for entertaining or the chef in the family. The spacious master bedroom is light and bright with sliders leading to the lanai with an impressive master bath providing dual closets (one walk-in), large walk in shower and double vanity sinks. The guest bedroom is nicely situated to access the guest bath and perfect for extended guests. Extras include high ceilings, french doors leading to the den, in-unit laundry room with full size side-by-side washer and dryer, Cable service, Single-car garage and a Community setting with Heated Pool and Club room.



~Community Pool, Club room, with a community setting providing Lake fountains and gazebos.

~Detached Single car Garage

~No pets allowed for tenants

~Tenant responsible for Water, Sewer, and Electric, Cable is included in HOA, (*water billed each month)

~1st month's rent, last month's rent and security deposit required prior to move in.



Disclaimer: information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be verified.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5732468)