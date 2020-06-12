/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:28 PM
145 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Vamo, FL
1617 BAYHOUSE COURT
1617 Bayhouse Court, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1216 sqft
Three month minimum! Available for the remainder of 2020. Second floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath Sarasota TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL. Condo available in the popular Pelican Cove! Sky-lighted living/dining room combo. Kitchen has pass thru window.
1922 Marcia Street
1922 Marcia Street, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1120 sqft
Move in to this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex apartment with an open floor plan, new kitchen and island, quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, private screened backyard porch, private fenced yard with stone pavers, in unit washer/dryer,
1707 Pelican Cove Road
1707 Pelican Cove Road, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1112 sqft
TROPICAL GETAWAY! Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath condo in the sought after resort community of Pelican Cove. You will feel right at home the moment you walk into this bright, spacious unit.
8389 WINGATE DRIVE
8389 Wingate Drive, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1068 sqft
Available for 2021 Season, Just had a medical cancellation. Gated condo 2 bedroom 2 bath on Palmer Ranch. This turnkey furnished property is located near restaurants, shopping, the YMCA and just miles to Siesta Key Beach's.
76 BISHOPS COURT ROAD
76 Bishops Court Rd, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1678 sqft
RENTAL: Available May 1, 2020. Luxury turnkey furnished Georgian Style Villa in beautiful, secure, gated Oaks Preserve community of The Oaks Club in Osprey FL.
1708 GLENHOUSE DRIVE
1708 Glenhouse Drive, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1288 sqft
Very tastefully decorated 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo in Pelican Cove over looking 1 of the 6 pools in the community. Vaulted ceilings in living room with skylights open to lanai. Laminate floors in living room and dining room.
4270 CASTLEBRIDGE LANE
4270 Castlebridge Ln, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1068 sqft
You will absolutely love this bright and sunny ground floor condo at Pinestone on Palmer Ranch, two bedrooms, two baths, a beautiful glassed and screened lanai with pool view, gorgeous plank flooring, beautiful stainless steel appliances, large
Results within 1 mile of Vamo
Verified
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1182 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units include spacious closets, hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Residents enjoy easy access to I-75, nearby beaches at Siesta Key and the Oscar Scherer State Park that is just minutes away.
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
8750 Olde Hickory Avenue
8750 Olde Hickory Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1238 sqft
Short term vacation rental - 2BR/2B first floor condo with 1238 sq. ft. Tastefully turnkey furnished, this home is completely updated and is located in the desirable Terraces Community of Stoneybrook Golf & Country Club.
4232 Central Sarasota Pkwy Apt 821
4232 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1191 sqft
Don't miss out on this 2 bed, 2 bath condo in Palmer Ranch.
5421 Cicerone Street
5421 Cicerone St, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1526 sqft
Resort Style Living! New construction 2nd floor condo at the Esplanade on Palmer Ranch. This 2 bedroom plus a den features a contemporary open floorplan and high end fixtures and finishes.
4130 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4130 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1069 sqft
Totally renovated, this immaculate 2 beds/2 baths condo, in a quiet and friendly gate community of Bella Villino on Palmer Ranch. Enjoy the updated condo with an open planned interior. Cozy master bedroom with a perfect walk in closet.
4236 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4236 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
957 sqft
This wonderful second floor unit in the gated community of Plaza De Flores in Sarasota will not last long! With 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and an open concept living and dining area there will be plenty of room for entertaining family and friends!
3627 YELLOW PINE COURT
3627 Yellow Pine Court, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1353 sqft
Unit is also for sale. Owners will rent yearly or short term. Includes Utilities up to $200 (anything over renter pays) Perfect for permanent resident or investment! Rare WEEKLY RENTALS in this WELL FUNDED sought after COMMUNITY.
4148 CENTRAL SARASOTA PARKWAY
4148 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
949 sqft
GREAT COASTAL LOCATION near the #1 RATED U.S. BEACH on Siesta Key. The condo is located within the resort-style complex called Bella Villino Condominiums.
9397 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
9397 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1029 sqft
SIESTA KEY! Water views from every room in this condo. Comfortable furnishing, washer and dryer in the condo. This community is gated and the building security. There is a heated pool/spa and tennis courts right on the water.
9226 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
9226 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1223 sqft
Live in PARADISE everyday! Watch the AMAZING Gulf Sunsets over Blind Pass Lagoon from the Screened Lanai of this 2 bedroom / 2 bath condo. The open floor plan LIVES BIG! Wake up to the water view in the spacious master bedroom.
9779 KNIGHTSBRIDGE CIRCLE
9779 Knightsbridge Circle, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
1784 sqft
You will love this absolutely stunning pool home in a gated community, superior furnishings and decorated to please the most particular of tenants.
8938 SILKWOOD COURT
8938 Silkwood Court, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1225 sqft
Nice Villa located in quiet community. No carpet, wood laminate and ceramic tile. Granite counter tops in kitchen and baths and stainless steel appliances. Great location convenient to shopping, restaurants & beaches. No smoking allowed in Villa.
9393 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
9393 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1029 sqft
Property is available during off season May - December 2020 (3 month minimum). Beautifully decorated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located at The Pointe on Midnight Pass Road.
8776 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
8776 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1338 sqft
Wow! This stunning condo and offers SPECTACULAR views of the Gulf of Mexico. Enjoy your updated kitchen with expanded Granite Countertops. You may never want to leave.
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
9480 HIGH GATE DRIVE
9480 High Gate Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1333 sqft
Absolutely immaculate vacation veranda in Stoneybrook Golf & Country Club, one of the areas finest golf course communities. This sparkling gem invites you to enjoy the delightful view from the lanai of the lake and 18th green.
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
8974 GREY OAKS AVENUE
8974 Grey Oaks Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
2120 sqft
SEASONAL RENTAL: Spacious single-family home located behind the gates at Stoneybrook Golf & CC.
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
8735 OLDE HICKORY AVENUE
8735 Olde Hickory Avenue, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1238 sqft
Superb 3rd floor vacation condo, extremely well equipped with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, vaulted ceilings, bright and cheerful, internet access, flat-screen TV, and a golf course view. The golf membership transfers for $250 for the duration of your stay.
