8221 Shadow Pine Way

Beautiful single family home nestled in the well-manicured Deer Creek neighborhood in Palmer Ranch. Pool Maintenance and Lawn Care included! This 2 spacious bedroom plus a den home has a large private pool which overlooks private preserve. Tastefully decorated and fully equipped for your convenience. The over sized Master suite has a king sized bed and sliding glass doors which lead to the enclosed lanai. The en suite features a large soaking tub, a large walk in shower and his and hers sinks. The second bedroom features a Queen sized Murphy bed which can be tucked away in a moment's notice. The third bedroom is currently being used as a den but can be closed off for privacy. The home comes turnkey furnished and has everything you could possibly need. Plenty storage and closet space available, an attached garage with space for 2 vehicles, light, bright and impeccably clean! Deer Creek is just moments away from local shopping which includes Target, Costco, Publix, as well as endless dining options and a brand new Chick Fil A. The YMCA is just around the corner as is the Legacy Trail which is a 12.5 mile stretch that runs from Palmer Ranch south to Venice, ideal for runners and cyclists. Pet Friendly! 2 dogs permitted. Available September through June with a 6 month minimum required for leasing (not available July and August). First and security deposit along with approved background check required to move in. A $29.99 monthly Residents Benefits Package will be applied.



