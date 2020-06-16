All apartments in Vamo
Find more places like 8221 Shadow Pine Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vamo, FL
/
8221 Shadow Pine Way
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

8221 Shadow Pine Way

8221 Shadow Pine Way · (941) 462-2894
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vamo
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8221 Shadow Pine Way, Vamo, FL 34238

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2428 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
pool
bathtub
furnished
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful single family home nestled in the well-manicured Deer Creek neighborhood in Palmer Ranch. Pool Maintenance and Lawn Care included! This 2 spacious bedroom plus a den home has a large private pool which overlooks private preserve. Tastefully decorated and fully equipped for your convenience. The over sized Master suite has a king sized bed and sliding glass doors which lead to the enclosed lanai. The en suite features a large soaking tub, a large walk in shower and his and hers sinks. The second bedroom features a Queen sized Murphy bed which can be tucked away in a moment's notice. The third bedroom is currently being used as a den but can be closed off for privacy. The home comes turnkey furnished and has everything you could possibly need. Plenty storage and closet space available, an attached garage with space for 2 vehicles, light, bright and impeccably clean! Deer Creek is just moments away from local shopping which includes Target, Costco, Publix, as well as endless dining options and a brand new Chick Fil A. The YMCA is just around the corner as is the Legacy Trail which is a 12.5 mile stretch that runs from Palmer Ranch south to Venice, ideal for runners and cyclists. Pet Friendly! 2 dogs permitted. Available September through June with a 6 month minimum required for leasing (not available July and August). First and security deposit along with approved background check required to move in. A $29.99 monthly Residents Benefits Package will be applied.

Amenities: Private Pool, Gated Community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8221 Shadow Pine Way have any available units?
8221 Shadow Pine Way has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8221 Shadow Pine Way have?
Some of 8221 Shadow Pine Way's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8221 Shadow Pine Way currently offering any rent specials?
8221 Shadow Pine Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8221 Shadow Pine Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8221 Shadow Pine Way is pet friendly.
Does 8221 Shadow Pine Way offer parking?
Yes, 8221 Shadow Pine Way does offer parking.
Does 8221 Shadow Pine Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8221 Shadow Pine Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8221 Shadow Pine Way have a pool?
Yes, 8221 Shadow Pine Way has a pool.
Does 8221 Shadow Pine Way have accessible units?
No, 8221 Shadow Pine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8221 Shadow Pine Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8221 Shadow Pine Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8221 Shadow Pine Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8221 Shadow Pine Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8221 Shadow Pine Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Vamo 1 BedroomsVamo 2 Bedrooms
Vamo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVamo Dog Friendly Apartments
Vamo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLVenice, FL
North Port, FLValrico, FLSeminole, FLSouth Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLFish Hawk, FLLealman, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FL
Siesta Key, FLSarasota Springs, FLSt. James City, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLRotonda, FLEllenton, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLNorth Sarasota, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity