Vamo, FL
4270 CASTLEBRIDGE LANE
4270 CASTLEBRIDGE LANE

4270 Castlebridge Ln · (888) 534-1116
Location

4270 Castlebridge Ln, Vamo, FL 34231

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1714B1 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
internet access
media room
You will absolutely love this bright and sunny ground floor condo at Pinestone on Palmer Ranch, two bedrooms, two baths, a beautiful glassed and screened lanai with pool view, gorgeous plank flooring, beautiful stainless steel appliances, large breakfast bar, open dining and living area, flat-screen TVs, internet access, covered parking space, and an amenity-rich complex with huge swimming pool, media room, exercise room, and centrally located on Palmer Ranch close to shops, banking, grocers, the YMCA, and the access to the Legacy walking and biking trail is just a full blocks away not to mention it is less than 20 minutes to the world-famous Siesta Key sugary sandy beaches. RENTED JAN, FEB, AND MARCH 2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4270 CASTLEBRIDGE LANE have any available units?
4270 CASTLEBRIDGE LANE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4270 CASTLEBRIDGE LANE have?
Some of 4270 CASTLEBRIDGE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4270 CASTLEBRIDGE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4270 CASTLEBRIDGE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4270 CASTLEBRIDGE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4270 CASTLEBRIDGE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vamo.
Does 4270 CASTLEBRIDGE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4270 CASTLEBRIDGE LANE does offer parking.
Does 4270 CASTLEBRIDGE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4270 CASTLEBRIDGE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4270 CASTLEBRIDGE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 4270 CASTLEBRIDGE LANE has a pool.
Does 4270 CASTLEBRIDGE LANE have accessible units?
No, 4270 CASTLEBRIDGE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4270 CASTLEBRIDGE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4270 CASTLEBRIDGE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4270 CASTLEBRIDGE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4270 CASTLEBRIDGE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
