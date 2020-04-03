4270 CASTLEBRIDGE LANE

Amenities

You will absolutely love this bright and sunny ground floor condo at Pinestone on Palmer Ranch, two bedrooms, two baths, a beautiful glassed and screened lanai with pool view, gorgeous plank flooring, beautiful stainless steel appliances, large breakfast bar, open dining and living area, flat-screen TVs, internet access, covered parking space, and an amenity-rich complex with huge swimming pool, media room, exercise room, and centrally located on Palmer Ranch close to shops, banking, grocers, the YMCA, and the access to the Legacy walking and biking trail is just a full blocks away not to mention it is less than 20 minutes to the world-famous Siesta Key sugary sandy beaches. RENTED JAN, FEB, AND MARCH 2021.