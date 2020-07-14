4002 CROCKERS LAKE BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool hot tub internet access tennis court

This 3/2 well maintained condominium in Vintage Grand. This condo has an open floor plan with cathedral ceilings. The kitchen has been updated with a high top bar area. Bring the sunrise to you as you enjoy your morning refreshment on your screened in lanai. The master bedroom has a spacious walk in closet and shower/tub combination. Outside your 2nd bedroom you will find a relaxing balcony. Warm & and inviting views from your 2nd story unit. Additional storage is located off the lanai. Water is included. Steps to the clubhouse with Wi-Fi. and extra large pool. Great amenities and state of the art fitness center, 2 pools, spa, tennis courts, basketball facilities and more! This wonderful location is close to restaurants, Sarasota Mall shops, YMCA and of course the beautiful beaches of Siesta Key.