All apartments in Vamo
Find more places like 4002 CROCKERS LAKE BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vamo, FL
/
4002 CROCKERS LAKE BOULEVARD
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

4002 CROCKERS LAKE BOULEVARD

4002 Crockers Lake Boulevard · (941) 356-9398
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vamo
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4002 Crockers Lake Boulevard, Vamo, FL 34238

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 24 · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
This 3/2 well maintained condominium in Vintage Grand. This condo has an open floor plan with cathedral ceilings. The kitchen has been updated with a high top bar area. Bring the sunrise to you as you enjoy your morning refreshment on your screened in lanai. The master bedroom has a spacious walk in closet and shower/tub combination. Outside your 2nd bedroom you will find a relaxing balcony. Warm & and inviting views from your 2nd story unit. Additional storage is located off the lanai. Water is included. Steps to the clubhouse with Wi-Fi. and extra large pool. Great amenities and state of the art fitness center, 2 pools, spa, tennis courts, basketball facilities and more! This wonderful location is close to restaurants, Sarasota Mall shops, YMCA and of course the beautiful beaches of Siesta Key.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4002 CROCKERS LAKE BOULEVARD have any available units?
4002 CROCKERS LAKE BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4002 CROCKERS LAKE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 4002 CROCKERS LAKE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4002 CROCKERS LAKE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
4002 CROCKERS LAKE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4002 CROCKERS LAKE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 4002 CROCKERS LAKE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vamo.
Does 4002 CROCKERS LAKE BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 4002 CROCKERS LAKE BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 4002 CROCKERS LAKE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4002 CROCKERS LAKE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4002 CROCKERS LAKE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 4002 CROCKERS LAKE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 4002 CROCKERS LAKE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 4002 CROCKERS LAKE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 4002 CROCKERS LAKE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4002 CROCKERS LAKE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4002 CROCKERS LAKE BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4002 CROCKERS LAKE BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4002 CROCKERS LAKE BOULEVARD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Vamo 2 BedroomsVamo 3 Bedrooms
Vamo Apartments with BalconiesVamo Dog Friendly Apartments
Vamo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLVenice, FL
North Fort Myers, FLValrico, FLSeminole, FLSouth Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLFish Hawk, FLNorth Port, FLTreasure Island, FLKenneth City, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FLSouth Venice, FL
Fruitville, FLApollo Beach, FLNorth Sarasota, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLSt. James City, FLVenice Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLBardmoor, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity