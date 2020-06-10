1922 Marcia Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Move in to this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex apartment with an open floor plan, new kitchen and island, quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, private screened backyard porch, private fenced yard with stone pavers, in unit washer/dryer, ceiling fans, walk-in closet and en en suite bath in master bedroom, and more.



Walk or bike to Starbucks, Chik-fil-a, Target, Publix, Potter Park, Stoneybrook Golf Course, Sarasota Square Mall, and more. Lots of other amenities nearby on Tamiami Trail and not far from beaches both north (Siesta Key) and south (Casey Key)



Unfurnished unit. Lawn care included in monthly rent. Tenant pays all other utilities.



Available for an annual lease. Credit application and background check required. No smoking. First month rent, last month rent, and security deposit required. Cats and small/medium dogs acceptable with additional deposit. No smoking.