Last updated June 10 2020 at 5:01 PM

1922 Marcia Street

1922 Marcia Street · (941) 202-4416
Location

1922 Marcia Street, Vamo, FL 34231

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Move in to this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex apartment with an open floor plan, new kitchen and island, quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, private screened backyard porch, private fenced yard with stone pavers, in unit washer/dryer, ceiling fans, walk-in closet and en en suite bath in master bedroom, and more. 

Walk or bike to Starbucks, Chik-fil-a, Target, Publix, Potter Park, Stoneybrook Golf Course, Sarasota Square Mall, and more. Lots of other amenities nearby on Tamiami Trail and not far from beaches both north (Siesta Key) and south (Casey Key)

Unfurnished unit. Lawn care included in monthly rent. Tenant pays all other utilities.

Available for an annual lease. Credit application and background check required. No smoking. First month rent, last month rent, and security deposit required. Cats and small/medium dogs acceptable with additional deposit. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

