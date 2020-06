Amenities

3/2 plus an office available for an annual lease. This home is in a great location- only 2 blocks from the water, endless shopping and dining options nearby. Large fenced in yard, pets permitted with owner approval. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished. First and security required to move in and a monthly $29.99 residents benefit fee will be applied. Come bring your kayak or enjoy the parks! Owner will also consider a 6 month lease term.



