1700 GLENHOUSE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated

Located in beautiful Pelican Cove. Come and stay and watch the sunsets. Located minutes from Siesta Beach, voted #1 in USA. This condo is a ground floor end unit. The floor plan is actually a three bedroom but set up as a two bedroom with a den (No sleeper sofa). Unit has been renovated and includes granite counter tops. Has a garden view, inside utility which includes washer and dryer. No Pets, No Smoking. Vehicle Restrictions, No Trucks, Trailers, Recreational Vehicles, Golf Carts, Motorcycles, Commercial Vehicles. Gated community with 24 hour guard at gate.