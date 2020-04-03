All apartments in Vamo
Find more places like 1700 GLENHOUSE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vamo, FL
/
1700 GLENHOUSE DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

1700 GLENHOUSE DRIVE

1700 Glenhouse Drive · (941) 809-3578
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vamo
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1700 Glenhouse Drive, Vamo, FL 34231

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1370 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Located in beautiful Pelican Cove. Come and stay and watch the sunsets. Located minutes from Siesta Beach, voted #1 in USA. This condo is a ground floor end unit. The floor plan is actually a three bedroom but set up as a two bedroom with a den (No sleeper sofa). Unit has been renovated and includes granite counter tops. Has a garden view, inside utility which includes washer and dryer. No Pets, No Smoking. Vehicle Restrictions, No Trucks, Trailers, Recreational Vehicles, Golf Carts, Motorcycles, Commercial Vehicles. Gated community with 24 hour guard at gate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 GLENHOUSE DRIVE have any available units?
1700 GLENHOUSE DRIVE has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1700 GLENHOUSE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1700 GLENHOUSE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 GLENHOUSE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1700 GLENHOUSE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vamo.
Does 1700 GLENHOUSE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1700 GLENHOUSE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1700 GLENHOUSE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1700 GLENHOUSE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 GLENHOUSE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1700 GLENHOUSE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1700 GLENHOUSE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1700 GLENHOUSE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 GLENHOUSE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 GLENHOUSE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1700 GLENHOUSE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1700 GLENHOUSE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1700 GLENHOUSE DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Vamo 1 BedroomsVamo 2 Bedrooms
Vamo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVamo Dog Friendly Apartments
Vamo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLVenice, FL
North Port, FLValrico, FLSeminole, FLSouth Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLFish Hawk, FLLealman, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FL
Siesta Key, FLSarasota Springs, FLSt. James City, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLRotonda, FLEllenton, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLNorth Sarasota, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity