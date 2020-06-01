All apartments in Valrico
Find more places like 5931 Cherry Oak Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Valrico, FL
/
5931 Cherry Oak Dr
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:35 AM

5931 Cherry Oak Dr

5931 Cherry Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Valrico
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

5931 Cherry Oak Drive, Valrico, FL 33596
River Hills Masters

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Spectacular 5Bed / 5bath/3 car garage home with a spacious floor plan tucked away in one of the prettiest conservations lots in River Hills. Entering your new home, you immediately feel the easy flow & tranquility of this wide-open floor plan. A huge chef dream kitchen with plenty storage, custom built-in table off the island, makes cooking family meals a pleasure. Pocket sliders from the family room lead to a breathtaking view that will make you want to stay outside. Brand new carpet throughout the living areas. First floor and second floor master suites as well as a bonus room, will make plenty of room for guests and privacy. HOA requires decals that are $15 for each decal. River Hills is conveniently located to restaurants, entertainment, "A-Rated" school systems and to our amazing Florida beaches & theme parks. Easy commute access to I4, I-75 & Crosstown Expressway. Rent includes lawn chemical treatment only, pool chemical and filters Only. $375 Non-Refundable pet fee. Pet rent of $35/month for 1 pet and $45/month for 2 pets. No Aggressive Breeds, No exotic/wild pets. Occupied, Available 05/05/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5931 Cherry Oak Dr have any available units?
5931 Cherry Oak Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 5931 Cherry Oak Dr have?
Some of 5931 Cherry Oak Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5931 Cherry Oak Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5931 Cherry Oak Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5931 Cherry Oak Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5931 Cherry Oak Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5931 Cherry Oak Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5931 Cherry Oak Dr offers parking.
Does 5931 Cherry Oak Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5931 Cherry Oak Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5931 Cherry Oak Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5931 Cherry Oak Dr has a pool.
Does 5931 Cherry Oak Dr have accessible units?
No, 5931 Cherry Oak Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5931 Cherry Oak Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5931 Cherry Oak Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5931 Cherry Oak Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5931 Cherry Oak Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd
Valrico, FL 33594

Similar Pages

Valrico 1 BedroomsValrico 2 Bedrooms
Valrico Apartments with GymValrico Dog Friendly Apartments
Valrico Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FL
South Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa