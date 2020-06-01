5931 Cherry Oak Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Spectacular 5Bed / 5bath/3 car garage home with a spacious floor plan tucked away in one of the prettiest conservations lots in River Hills. Entering your new home, you immediately feel the easy flow & tranquility of this wide-open floor plan. A huge chef dream kitchen with plenty storage, custom built-in table off the island, makes cooking family meals a pleasure. Pocket sliders from the family room lead to a breathtaking view that will make you want to stay outside. Brand new carpet throughout the living areas. First floor and second floor master suites as well as a bonus room, will make plenty of room for guests and privacy. HOA requires decals that are $15 for each decal. River Hills is conveniently located to restaurants, entertainment, "A-Rated" school systems and to our amazing Florida beaches & theme parks. Easy commute access to I4, I-75 & Crosstown Expressway. Rent includes lawn chemical treatment only, pool chemical and filters Only. $375 Non-Refundable pet fee. Pet rent of $35/month for 1 pet and $45/month for 2 pets. No Aggressive Breeds, No exotic/wild pets. Occupied, Available 05/05/2020.