Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

5312 Cottonwood Tree Cir

5312 Cottonwood Tree Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5312 Cottonwood Tree Circle, Valrico, FL 33596
River Hills Masters

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Show-home ready! Beautiful home located on a quiet interior circle with designer touches in River Hills Country Clubs exclusive community with 24/7 gated entry, tree-lined streets, park, playgrounds, basketball, sand volleyball, resident events, and country club with 18-hole golf course, junior Olympic pool, eight Har-Tru tennis courts, fitness center, dining room, sports bar and pro shops! Wood laminate floors throughout living and bedrooms. Bath/laundry tiled. Newer kitchen with solid-surface countertops, travertine backsplash, stainless "farm" sink, white wood cabinets with brushed nickel pulls, and high-end Whirlpool appliances. Vaulted great room, with three 8-foot sliders opening to screened, brick-pavered lanai. Spacious master is vaulted, with double-sliders to lanai, walk-in closet and opens to master bath with jetted garden tub, separate shower, quartz counters and water closet. Open and flexible floor plan with split bedrooms. Third bedroom expansive and can be used as a large office/play or entertainment room. Extensive updating. Double car garage.
RHCC community is close to shopping, dining, churches, outdoor recreation and top-rated schools with easy access to major Bay Area thoroughfares such as MacDill AFB, downtown Tampa, airports, Gulf beaches and theme parks!
Schools: Lithia Springs Elementary/Randall Middle/Newsome High School.
Lease Details: Owner pays for Lawn maintenance and Termite Control

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5312 Cottonwood Tree Cir have any available units?
5312 Cottonwood Tree Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 5312 Cottonwood Tree Cir have?
Some of 5312 Cottonwood Tree Cir's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5312 Cottonwood Tree Cir currently offering any rent specials?
5312 Cottonwood Tree Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5312 Cottonwood Tree Cir pet-friendly?
No, 5312 Cottonwood Tree Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 5312 Cottonwood Tree Cir offer parking?
Yes, 5312 Cottonwood Tree Cir offers parking.
Does 5312 Cottonwood Tree Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5312 Cottonwood Tree Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5312 Cottonwood Tree Cir have a pool?
Yes, 5312 Cottonwood Tree Cir has a pool.
Does 5312 Cottonwood Tree Cir have accessible units?
No, 5312 Cottonwood Tree Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 5312 Cottonwood Tree Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 5312 Cottonwood Tree Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5312 Cottonwood Tree Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 5312 Cottonwood Tree Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

