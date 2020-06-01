5312 Cottonwood Tree Cir

Amenities

hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Show-home ready! Beautiful home located on a quiet interior circle with designer touches in River Hills Country Clubs exclusive community with 24/7 gated entry, tree-lined streets, park, playgrounds, basketball, sand volleyball, resident events, and country club with 18-hole golf course, junior Olympic pool, eight Har-Tru tennis courts, fitness center, dining room, sports bar and pro shops! Wood laminate floors throughout living and bedrooms. Bath/laundry tiled. Newer kitchen with solid-surface countertops, travertine backsplash, stainless "farm" sink, white wood cabinets with brushed nickel pulls, and high-end Whirlpool appliances. Vaulted great room, with three 8-foot sliders opening to screened, brick-pavered lanai. Spacious master is vaulted, with double-sliders to lanai, walk-in closet and opens to master bath with jetted garden tub, separate shower, quartz counters and water closet. Open and flexible floor plan with split bedrooms. Third bedroom expansive and can be used as a large office/play or entertainment room. Extensive updating. Double car garage.

RHCC community is close to shopping, dining, churches, outdoor recreation and top-rated schools with easy access to major Bay Area thoroughfares such as MacDill AFB, downtown Tampa, airports, Gulf beaches and theme parks!

Schools: Lithia Springs Elementary/Randall Middle/Newsome High School.

Lease Details: Owner pays for Lawn maintenance and Termite Control



(RLNE5786463)