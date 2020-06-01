All apartments in Valrico
Find more places like 4301 Balington Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Valrico, FL
/
4301 Balington Drive
Last updated August 28 2019 at 10:41 PM

4301 Balington Drive

4301 Balington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Valrico
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

4301 Balington Drive, Valrico, FL 33596

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GIGANTIC SIX BEDROOM POOL HOME IN BUCKHORN PRESERVE Located in very desirable Valrico sub-division of Buckhorn Preserve, this stunning very large home boasts a full 6 bedrooms 3 bathrooms and a 3-car garage covering a whopping 3110 square feet of living space. Nicely updated throughout the entire home to include gorgeous high-end wood laminate flooring, stunning re-modeled bathrooms, granite counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. The kitchen is large and open to the family room and has plenty of storage with walk in pantry and updated wood cabinets. There is a separate formal living and dining area as well. That 6th bedroom is located on the first floor with a bathroom making it perfect for guests or an in-law suite. The back yard is perfect with the sparkling pool and covered lanai accessed from the family room and kitchen excellent for all of your entertaining or just relaxing in beautiful Florida sunshine. Upstairs you will find 5 spacious bedrooms which include HUGE Master suite with beautiful bathroom. The laundry room is also conveniently located on the second floor. This home is also zoned for top-rated schools. Contact us today to schedule your viewing'you will not be disappointed! AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN MID JULY.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4301 Balington Drive have any available units?
4301 Balington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 4301 Balington Drive have?
Some of 4301 Balington Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4301 Balington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4301 Balington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 Balington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4301 Balington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4301 Balington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4301 Balington Drive offers parking.
Does 4301 Balington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4301 Balington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 Balington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4301 Balington Drive has a pool.
Does 4301 Balington Drive have accessible units?
No, 4301 Balington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 Balington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4301 Balington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4301 Balington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4301 Balington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd
Valrico, FL 33594

Similar Pages

Valrico 1 BedroomsValrico 2 Bedrooms
Valrico Apartments with GymValrico Dog Friendly Apartments
Valrico Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FL
South Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa